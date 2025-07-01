Thai durian farmers reap gains from smart solutions

The 56-year-old has been growing durian for years in Thailand's Chanthaburi Province, the kingdom's major production base for tropical fruits.

He said a lot of farmers in the province have shifted from planting longan and mangosteen to durian. But since it takes at least seven or eight years for a durian sapling to grow to maturity for harvesting, the input-to-output ratio is unpredictable.

Zhou, the researcher, noted that the industry in Thailand faces obstacles, including the lack of modern agricultural equipment.

In terms of dwarfing cultivation — a method that controls the plants' height for easier management — its application in Thailand is still low, he said. "Taking integration of water and fertiliser as another example, the system has covered 70 to 80 per cent of medium and big-sized farms in China, but is barely seen in Thai orchards," he said.

Chord is among the farmers in Chanthaburi who have benefited from Chinese agricultural technologies.

With support from the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the orchard where he works was upgraded last year with the help of Beyondsoft Corp, a Chinese company specialising in information technology products, solutions, and services.

Pilot project

About an hour's drive north of downtown Chanthaburi city, a durian orchard covering an area of eight hectares emerges from the lush woods. Home to 640 young durian trees, it is a Beyondsoft pilot project.

In the orchard, integration of water and fertiliser has been introduced, which reduces water consumption while doubling the efficiency of fertilisation and pest control. A soil detection system has also been installed to collect data on mineral elements, soil moisture, and pH value.

Chang Canxian, managing director of Beyondsoft's Southeast Asia Region Operations, said the orchard has a real-time monitoring system for weather forecasting. It records durian trees' growing conditions while monitoring pests and diseases.

"All that data will be uploaded to an online system, guiding scientific farming. Together, the smart solutions will significantly reduce human labour costs and largely improve farming efficiency," Chang said.

"Moreover, we have an expert team that can provide support either online or on-site as requested, covering farming suggestions and technical assistance."

According to Zhao Gang, who is in charge of Beyondsoft's Digital Tech and Software Department, the company has so far helped upgrade three tropical fruit farms in Thailand using smart technologies. Apart from Thailand, it has also worked in countries such as Malaysia, Vietnam, and Cambodia to upgrade local farms into smart ones.

"Together with the internet of things, smart orchard application systems, big data platforms and traceability application systems, we aim to provide a comprehensive digital solution, empowering production, management, and sales at multiple levels while enhancing agriculture efficiency, as well as economic benefits to local farmers," he said.

According to statistics from the Chanthaburi Chamber of Commerce, the province will export an estimated 800,000 metric tons of durians this year, and the amount is expected to surge to 1.1 million next year. Nearly 90 per cent of the export volume will go to the Chinese market.

Global appeal

Thanachot Nontakatrakool, an economics researcher at Bangkok Bank, said once confined to Southeast Asian palates, durian is now crossing borders and mindsets. "In the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, it is showing up in fusion desserts, high-end grocers, and even as limited-edition flavours in global food chains," he said.

As Thai exporters are keen to maintain their reputation for quality durian in the international market, major exporters are also seeking to improve the whole production chain via innovation, aimed at meeting international standards.

Since 2023, Thailand agri-food company CP Group has collaborated with the Agricultural Research Development Agency and Chinese tech giant Huawei Cloud to develop quality inspection systems combining infrared sensors and cloud-based artificial intelligence.

"Harvested durians should go through inspection," said Ronnarit Rittiron, head of the Laboratory Department of Food Engineering Faculty at Kasetsart University in Bangkok. "The traditional method is for a skilled evaluator to lightly tap on the fruit with a special stick, with the sound indicating whether it is ripe and of suitable quality.

"Errors can and do occur, especially as many inspectors are new to the job," said Ronnarit, who is a member of the team that developed the smart solution based on Huawei's AI technology.

The solution involves gun-shaped sensors that emit near-infrared radiation when pointed at the fruit's skin. The collected data is uploaded to the cloud, where artificial intelligence determines whether the fruit is ready to be cut and sold. The process does not ruin the flesh inside.

"We now manage to achieve 80 per cent accuracy. And the accuracy will rise as more data is collected," said Jiang Yuejun, chief technology officer at CP Group.

"For the smart agriculture industry, we expect AI to play a major role with the internet of things, robotics, drones and satellites," he said.

"Joining hands with Chinese tech giants such as Huawei, we provide a digital transformation of the agricultural industry, which will help more farmers and the industry as a whole," he added.

Yang Wanli

China Daily

Asia News Network