Cambodia responds to controversy over rice packaging in China

A recent controversy has erupted online over images showing Cambodian rice sold in Chinese supermarkets in packaging that prominently features the Thai flag and Thai language, sparking concerns over deceptive marketing practices.
The product, labelled as “Cambodian Jasmine Rice,” appeared in 5-kilogram bags adorned with what appeared to be the Thai national flag, along with Thai script. This led to widespread criticism on social media, with users questioning whether the intent was to mislead Chinese consumers into believing the rice originated from Thailand, a country known globally for its high-quality jasmine rice.
In response to the public outcry, the Cambodian Rice Federation (CRF) issued a statement on June 29, 2025, addressing the issue. The CRF confirmed that reports had surfaced about Cambodian rice being sold in the Chinese market using such packaging, and stated that they had launched an internal investigation.
The federation said it had contacted all of its member exporters to China and had also coordinated with China’s export inspection body, CCIC (Cambodia) Co., Ltd., to look into the matter.
Following the inquiry, the CRF asserted that the packaging in question was not printed or used by any Cambodian exporters.
According to the CRF, nearly all Cambodian rice exported to China is shipped in 25 kg or 50 kg sacks, not in 5 kg consumer-sized bags as shown in the viral photos.
“The Cambodian Rice Federation categorically denies any connection to the rice packaging bearing a Thai-like flag,” the statement read. “Cambodia strictly complies with trademark and fair competition laws, which prohibit the use of national symbols—including flags or similar elements—of any country.”
The CRF reaffirmed its commitment to ethical trade practices and pledged continued cooperation with international quality control agencies to ensure the authenticity and transparency of its rice exports.