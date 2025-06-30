Cambodia responds to controversy over rice packaging in China

Following the inquiry, the CRF asserted that the packaging in question was not printed or used by any Cambodian exporters.

According to the CRF, nearly all Cambodian rice exported to China is shipped in 25 kg or 50 kg sacks, not in 5 kg consumer-sized bags as shown in the viral photos.

“The Cambodian Rice Federation categorically denies any connection to the rice packaging bearing a Thai-like flag,” the statement read. “Cambodia strictly complies with trademark and fair competition laws, which prohibit the use of national symbols—including flags or similar elements—of any country.”

The CRF reaffirmed its commitment to ethical trade practices and pledged continued cooperation with international quality control agencies to ensure the authenticity and transparency of its rice exports.

