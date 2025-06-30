ASEAN-China Media Week to boost collaboration and strengthen regional ties

The event is being held from June 26 to July 3 under the theme “More Silk Road Cooperation, New Chapter Communication, Innovative Media Approach,” marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China.

It is co-organised by the National Radio and Television Administration of China (NRTA), the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Government, Thailand’s Ministry of Culture, and the Thai Media Fund.

The opening ceremony at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall in Bangkok on June 26 was presided over by Phonphum Wiphatphumiprathet, representing the Prime Minister, alongside senior officials and media representatives from ASEAN and China.

The event featured a vibrant cultural showcase, including Songs of the Silk Road, traditional and modern dance, a China-ASEAN musical medley, the visual show Sea of Stars, a voiceover segment from the TV series Daughter of the Mountains, and the documentary Li River, concluding with the song Fly Over.