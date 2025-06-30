ASEAN-China Media Week to boost collaboration and strengthen regional ties

The event is being held from June 26 to July 3 under the theme “More Silk Road Cooperation, New Chapter Communication, Innovative Media Approach,” marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China.
It is co-organised by the National Radio and Television Administration of China (NRTA), the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Government, Thailand’s Ministry of Culture, and the Thai Media Fund.
The opening ceremony at the Royal Thai Navy Convention Hall in Bangkok on June 26 was presided over by Phonphum Wiphatphumiprathet, representing the Prime Minister, alongside senior officials and media representatives from ASEAN and China.
The event featured a vibrant cultural showcase, including Songs of the Silk Road, traditional and modern dance, a China-ASEAN musical medley, the visual show Sea of Stars, a voiceover segment from the TV series Daughter of the Mountains, and the documentary Li River, concluding with the song Fly Over.
Phonphum highlighted the significance of ASEAN-China Media Week as a platform for media and cultural cooperation, bringing together media professionals, content creators, and organisations to exchange ideas and foster concrete collaboration across the public, private, and people sectors.
He also stressed Thailand’s commitment to promoting soft power through international media cooperation.
Dong Xin, Deputy Director of the NRTA, described the event as a flagship annual initiative that strengthens ASEAN-China friendship by using audiovisual media as a powerful bridge connecting people across the region.
He expressed confidence that future media cooperation would drive shared prosperity, reflecting the close relationship between China and Thailand as “one family”.
Supporting this perspective, Suksit Srichomkwan, Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, underscored the crucial role of media organisations in enhancing cross-cultural understanding and sustainable peace.
He reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to multidimensional collaboration, including content development, skills training, human resource exchange, and technology adoption to improve media professionalism and public well-being.
From a regional perspective, Hu Fan, Vice Chairman of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, noted Guangxi’s strategic role as China’s gateway to ASEAN and its status as the region’s largest trading partner for 25 consecutive years.
He highlighted that ASEAN-China Media Week has already fostered nearly 50 joint media projects, 678 broadcast programmes across 450 platforms, and 30 co-produced audiovisual works.
Hu also referenced President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to ASEAN, which resulted in 105 bilateral agreements covering AI, connectivity, livelihoods, and media cooperation.
In addition, Thanakorn Srisuksai, Manager of the Thai Media Fund, outlined this year’s programme, which includes the ASEAN-China media industry cooperation conference, ASEAN-China Film Culture Week in Thailand, and the ASEAN-China Broadcast Dubbing Initiative.
Operating under the theme “Two Nations, One Vision,” these initiatives aim to deepen people-to-people engagement and promote high-quality cooperation between ASEAN and China.