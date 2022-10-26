'TMF Stops Hate Speech Clip Contest' offers THB75,000 in prize money to winners
In a move targeting hate speech, especially on social media, the Thai Media Fund (TMF) has organised a contest in which winners stand to bag 75,000 baht in prize money.
The organisation announced its “TMF Stop Hates Speech Clip Contest” at a press conference and workshop at Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel on Tuesday.
The contest aims to raise public awareness on hate speech in Thailand, especially one that is related to religion, and drive the campaign to stop the spread of such speech used across online social media.
The contest will accept video clips from students, religious networks and the general public under the concept of “Stop hate against religions and speech that hurts each other”.
The winner stands to gain a 30,000 baht prize, while 20,000 baht will go to the first runner-up, 10,000 baht to the second and 5,000 baht for three honourable mentions.
TMF manager Thanakorn Srisuksai said the fund hopes the contest will help promote surveillance of hate speech used on social media such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, which offer open channels for people to post their messages to the masses in a second.
“Research has indicated that religion is one of the most common bases of hate speech, while new media and social media have fuelled the communication of hate speech in a widespread and fast manner,” he said.
“Hate speech is not limited to just speech, it could also come in the form of text messages, drawings, photographs, graphics, movies, songs, or other kinds of symbols.”
Thanakorn said hate speech is not just limited to cursive, vulgar, insulting or demeaning words. Most of the time it aims at creating misunderstanding, devaluing others, separating people into factions, rejecting cohabitation, and promoting a witch hunt against those who have different views.
Patcharaporn Pongtadsirikul, director of the Department of Media Literacy Promotion and Surveillance, said it is necessary to create understanding and awareness in society of what hate speech is, its formats and negative effects.
She said we also need to promote acceptance of differences in society through campaigns and integration of cooperation between the government, private and civil society sectors.
“The TMF believes the campaign against hate speech across online media will help prevent and reduce the spread of such speech based on religion and promote mutual respect for each other’s beliefs,” said Patcharaporn.
“Apart from not producing and sharing hate speech, all parties must also monitor the media and notify authorities when they come across such activity. Furthermore, victims of hate speech must be treated with compassion and understanding, while all dialogue must be based on reasoning and using peaceful means.”
To submit your video clip for the contest, go to https://forms.gle/b82xbDmrbqLp6qCn6 or scan the QR code on posters. The deadline for submission is November 25. The winners will be announced on December 20.
For more details, visit facebook.com/ThaiMediaFundOfficial/.