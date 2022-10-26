'TMF Stops Hate Speech Clip Contest' offers THB75,000 in prize money to winners

The organisation announced its “TMF Stop Hates Speech Clip Contest” at a press conference and workshop at Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel on Tuesday.

The contest aims to raise public awareness on hate speech in Thailand, especially one that is related to religion, and drive the campaign to stop the spread of such speech used across online social media.

The contest will accept video clips from students, religious networks and the general public under the concept of “Stop hate against religions and speech that hurts each other”.

The winner stands to gain a 30,000 baht prize, while 20,000 baht will go to the first runner-up, 10,000 baht to the second and 5,000 baht for three honourable mentions.

TMF manager Thanakorn Srisuksai said the fund hopes the contest will help promote surveillance of hate speech used on social media such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, which offer open channels for people to post their messages to the masses in a second.

“Research has indicated that religion is one of the most common bases of hate speech, while new media and social media have fuelled the communication of hate speech in a widespread and fast manner,” he said.

“Hate speech is not limited to just speech, it could also come in the form of text messages, drawings, photographs, graphics, movies, songs, or other kinds of symbols.”

Thanakorn said hate speech is not just limited to cursive, vulgar, insulting or demeaning words. Most of the time it aims at creating misunderstanding, devaluing others, separating people into factions, rejecting cohabitation, and promoting a witch hunt against those who have different views.