Thai Media Fund vows continued training for film industry’s workforce

The Thai Media Fund has pledged to continue providing support and comprehensive courses for reskilling and upskilling the film industry’s production workforce.

Speaking at the second session of a seminar titled "Soft Power of Thai and ASEAN Films" during the 16th World Film Festival of Bangkok on Saturday, the fund’s executive officer in charge of project management, Suthatip Lapsomtop, emphasised its role in not only offering financial assistance to media producers and content creators but also in providing tools and knowledge to enhance human capital in the industry.

Acknowledging that the fund's allocation is insufficient compared with the number of projects submitted annually, she encouraged all project owners not to be discouraged. She noted that the Thai Media Fund still offers other support mechanisms to help creators complete their projects.

"As long as your projects have good quality and good intentions, the Thai Media Fund will definitely support you in achieving your goals. Our utmost aim is always to create a safe and creative society with quality media," she said, reinforcing the fund's commitment to fostering impactful and meaningful creative work.

With a variety of media-creation courses available online and offline, Sutathip hinted that additional courses will be introduced, including seminars and workshops designed to help the Thai film workforce connect with international experts, investors and distributors.

