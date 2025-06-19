Thai durian exports soar thanks to enhanced services at China\'s Youyiguan border

The improved services led to a smooth passage for fruit-laden trucks during the Dragon Boat Festival, which took place from May 31 to June 2.

Over these three days, more than 8,800 trucks crossed the border, averaging 2,934 trucks per day, an 89% increase compared to previous periods. Despite the high volume of trucks, the border crossing remained efficient.

Regarding the export of Thai fruits to China, particularly durian, a significant number of trucks carrying Thai durians passed through Youyiguan. In May 2025, 4,540 containers of Thai durian were processed at the border, with an average of 150 containers per day.

This number has increased to about 170 containers daily due to the randomised inspection procedures by customs. This process has expedited the release of imported durians.