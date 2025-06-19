Thai durian exports soar thanks to enhanced services at China\'s Youyiguan border

Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, the department's director-general, revealed that Niti Pratoomvongsa, Director of the Thai Trade Centre in Nanning, reported that Youyiguan is now one of China’s key land border crossings, linking to Vietnam and other ASEAN countries. It is also the largest land border crossing for fruit imports and exports.
The customs procedures at Youyiguan have been continually improved with the introduction of advanced technological innovations. These measures have enhanced efficiency, ensuring smooth passage for trucks entering and leaving the country.
The improved services led to a smooth passage for fruit-laden trucks during the Dragon Boat Festival, which took place from May 31 to June 2.
Over these three days, more than 8,800 trucks crossed the border, averaging 2,934 trucks per day, an 89% increase compared to previous periods. Despite the high volume of trucks, the border crossing remained efficient.
Regarding the export of Thai fruits to China, particularly durian, a significant number of trucks carrying Thai durians passed through Youyiguan. In May 2025, 4,540 containers of Thai durian were processed at the border, with an average of 150 containers per day.
This number has increased to about 170 containers daily due to the randomised inspection procedures by customs. This process has expedited the release of imported durians.
"Youyiguan is the busiest land border crossing for Thai durians in China," said Sunanta. "Despite the heavy traffic due to an increasing number of trucks, the modern management system, faster random pesticide checks, and relaxed procedures have allowed Thailand to continue to increase its durian exports to China."
The DITP advises exporters to consider alternative border crossings, such as Mohan, Mohan Railway, Hekou, Tianbao, Nansha Port, Dongxin, Pingxiang Railway, Longpang, Hsinchu Port, and Wuxi International Airport, to avoid potential transport delays caused by heavy traffic at the land border crossings.
These other crossings are well-equipped to handle fruit imports, helping to prevent potential damage or degradation in product quality due to traffic congestion, Sunanta added.