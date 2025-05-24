Thai Durian Export Industry Rocked by Allegations of Illicit Mixing

Thailand's esteemed durian export industry is reeling from explosive allegations of illicit practices after a Member of Parliament for Rayong uncovered an alleged scheme to mix cheaper Vietnamese durian with Thai produce before it is shipped to China.

The revelations come amidst a worrying drop in Thai durian prices, with reduced orders from Chinese consumers.

The controversy erupted when Pongsathorn Sornphetnarin, MP for Rayong Province, Constituency 3, led a team of government and civilian officials in a raid on a rubberwood warehouse in Klaeng District, Rayong.

The operation was prompted by intelligence suggesting the clandestine blending of durians for export.

Inside the warehouse, investigators discovered two container vans. One was loaded with de-shelled durian, allegedly from Vietnam, while the other stood empty, reportedly preparing for transport to Laem Chabang Port.

