Thai Durian Export Industry Rocked by Allegations of Illicit Mixing

Thailand's esteemed durian export industry is reeling from explosive allegations of illicit practices after a Member of Parliament for Rayong uncovered an alleged scheme to mix cheaper Vietnamese durian with Thai produce before it is shipped to China.
The revelations come amidst a worrying drop in Thai durian prices, with reduced orders from Chinese consumers.
The controversy erupted when Pongsathorn Sornphetnarin, MP for Rayong Province, Constituency 3, led a team of government and civilian officials in a raid on a rubberwood warehouse in Klaeng District, Rayong.
The operation was prompted by intelligence suggesting the clandestine blending of durians for export.
Inside the warehouse, investigators discovered two container vans. One was loaded with de-shelled durian, allegedly from Vietnam, while the other stood empty, reportedly preparing for transport to Laem Chabang Port.
A Chinese representative, identified as the owner of the consignment, was unable to produce any import or transport documents, claiming the paperwork was held at a factory in Chanthaburi.
Police later confirmed the presence of three containers on the night of May 22, two of which were filled with de-shelled frozen durian with intact seals, and a third empty, unsealed container.
A driver, initially uncooperative, eventually admitted his boss in Laem Chabang had instructed him to collect durian with the empty container.
The alleged illicit practice is believed to stem from stringent chemical residue inspections, particularly for cadmium, imposed by Chinese authorities on Vietnamese durian.
These strict checks have reportedly led to import restrictions and depressed prices for Vietnamese durian within its own country. This has allegedly prompted certain investors to resort to mixing Vietnamese fruit with Thai durian, aiming to bypass restrictions and artificially inflate the export value.
In response to the findings, Pongsathorn has filed a formal complaint with Pol Capt Sayan Panjarak, Deputy Inspector (Investigation) at Ban Kram Police Station, urging swift prosecution.
He also announced plans to meet with the provincial governor today, May 24, to discuss decisive countermeasures against the alleged scheme.
Police are currently gathering evidence and preparing to launch legal proceedings against those implicated in the operation, aiming to safeguard the integrity and reputation of Thai durian in the international market.
The revelations are being viewed by some as a potential disaster for Thai durian. With prices already showing a downward trend and Chinese customers reportedly placing fewer orders, there are growing fears of an oversupply that could devastate farmers' livelihoods.
Stark warnings have been issued against a repeat of past crises, where plummeting durian prices led to farmers facing financial ruin and, in some tragic cases, suicide due to debt.
Farmers are now appealing to the government for stringent action against those involved in the alleged mixing activities.