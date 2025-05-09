Thailand Bets on Chinese Influencer to Smash Fruit Export Records

Thailand's Commerce Ministry is banking on the star power of a leading Chinese social media influencer to boost its seasonal fruit exports.

They are planning a live online sales event aimed at setting new records for the volume and value of fruit sold to the lucrative Chinese market.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan, alongside Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion, and Arada Fuangtong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, have outlined their strategy to further penetrate the Chinese fruit market.

A key element of this is supporting a live-selling broadcast featuring Taiyuan Lao Ge, a highly popular Chinese influencer boasting over 93 million followers on the Kuaishou platform.

Taiyuan Lao Ge, who made headlines last year by shifting nearly a billion baht's worth of Thai durian in a single day, is set to return for another online sales extravaganza on the 11th and 12th of May.

This time, the ambitious goal is to surpass his previous achievement by offering a wider array of Thai fruits to Chinese consumers, including durian, mangoes, longans, mangosteens, and other seasonal delights.

