Thailand Bets on Chinese Influencer to Smash Fruit Export Records

Thailand's Commerce Ministry is banking on the star power of a leading Chinese social media influencer to boost its seasonal fruit exports.
They are planning a live online sales event aimed at setting new records for the volume and value of fruit sold to the lucrative Chinese market.
Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan, alongside Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion, and Arada Fuangtong, Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, have outlined their strategy to further penetrate the Chinese fruit market.
A key element of this is supporting a live-selling broadcast featuring Taiyuan Lao Ge, a highly popular Chinese influencer boasting over 93 million followers on the Kuaishou platform.
Taiyuan Lao Ge, who made headlines last year by shifting nearly a billion baht's worth of Thai durian in a single day, is set to return for another online sales extravaganza on the 11th and 12th of May.
This time, the ambitious goal is to surpass his previous achievement by offering a wider array of Thai fruits to Chinese consumers, including durian, mangoes, longans, mangosteens, and other seasonal delights.
Minister Pichai emphasised that leveraging the reach of Chinese influencers for online sales is a central pillar of the Commerce Ministry's strategy to expand Thai fruit exports.
This is particularly important during the current harvest season, which has seen a significant increase in high-quality produce.
The Ministry is collaborating with private sector partners and Chinese online platforms to support promotional activities and enhance the global reputation of premium Thai agricultural goods.
Regarding the export of durian to China during this peak production period, Pichai noted ongoing discussions with Wu Zhiwu, the Minister Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Thailand. These talks have focused on exchanging updates on the durian export situation.
Pichai has urged Chinese authorities to ease their contaminant inspection measures and expedite clearance processes at border crossings, requesting more inspection tools, equipment, and personnel.
He reported that Chinese officials have responded positively by establishing a dedicated "Green Lane" for Thai fruit and extending operating hours.
Furthermore, experienced personnel have been assigned to 24-hour shifts to ensure swift inspection procedures, leading to immediate checks upon arrival and prompt release upon completion.