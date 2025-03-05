Thailand strengthens ties with CIIE to boost trade opportunities

Yang Qing, first secretary for economic and commercial affairs at the Chinese embassy in Thailand, highlighted China's position as Thailand's largest trading partner for 12 consecutive years and its role as the top export market for Thai agricultural products. Yang noted that the Thai government and business community strongly support the CIIE, with Thailand actively participating in the expo's Country Exhibition and mobilizing hundreds of companies to showcase their products. He encouraged Thai businesses to leverage the CIIE as a gateway to the Chinese market and seize the opportunities presented by it.

Narongsak Putthapornmongkol, president of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce (TCCC), emphasized the chamber's longstanding support in mobilizing Thai companies to participate in the CIIE. He pointed out that many businesses have expanded their market reach and strengthened their brand presence through the CIIE. He also praised the expo for promoting global trade liberalization and economic globalization, stating that TCCC will continue to serve as a bridge between Thai businesses and the Chinese market.