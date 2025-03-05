Thailand strengthens ties with CIIE to boost trade opportunities

Yang Qing, first secretary for economic and commercial affairs at the Chinese embassy in Thailand, highlighted China's position as Thailand's largest trading partner for 12 consecutive years and its role as the top export market for Thai agricultural products. Yang noted that the Thai government and business community strongly support the CIIE, with Thailand actively participating in the expo's Country Exhibition and mobilizing hundreds of companies to showcase their products. He encouraged Thai businesses to leverage the CIIE as a gateway to the Chinese market and seize the opportunities presented by it.
Narongsak Putthapornmongkol, president of the Thai-Chinese Chamber of Commerce (TCCC), emphasized the chamber's longstanding support in mobilizing Thai companies to participate in the CIIE. He pointed out that many businesses have expanded their market reach and strengthened their brand presence through the CIIE. He also praised the expo for promoting global trade liberalization and economic globalization, stating that TCCC will continue to serve as a bridge between Thai businesses and the Chinese market.
Zhang Weimin, assistant president of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), noted Thailand's strong presence at previous CIIEs, including its role as the guest country of honor at the second expo and the record 80 companies it sent to the 7th CIIE. He promised that the CIIE organizers will continue to provide high-quality services to Thai exhibitors.
During the corporate sharing session, executives from Yong Tai Gems Co Ltd and Thai Crown Group shared stories of their CIIE successes. Li Jiachun, chairman of Yong Tai Gems, said the expo helped his company boost its brand awareness and establish long-term partnerships with Chinese buyers, leading to significant sales growth. Wang Li, business director of Thai Crown Group, highlighted the showcase of Thai specialty fruits at the CIIE, noting that the expo offers businesses a global platform to track market trends, understand consumer needs, and enhance competitiveness.
The seminar also featured a signing ceremony where TCCC and the CIIE Bureau signed an agreement on the chamber's participation in the 8th CIIE.
During their visit to Thailand, the CIIE working team also met with representatives of the Thai Chamber of Commerce & Board of Trade of Thailand to discuss exhibition cooperation and visited CP Group to sign an agreement on the group's participation in this year's expo.