Thailand gains China’s OK for 10 labs to test durians for BY2

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat revealed on Tuesday (April 15, 2025,) that following Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s inquiry during the April 8 Cabinet meeting regarding lab testing for “Basic Yellow 2” (BY2) and cadmium (Cd) in fresh durians for export to China, the Department of Agriculture submitted a request to China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC) to approve five new laboratories and reinstate two previously qualified ones.

In response, the Department engaged in negotiations with GACC on April 10. China has since confirmed that its expert committee has reviewed the relevant documents and approved all seven proposed Thai laboratories. These labs are now officially permitted to test BY2 in fruits bound for the Chinese market, effective April 14, 2025.

“With China’s approval, Thailand now has a total of 10 laboratories authorized to conduct BY2 testing. This capacity is expected to be sufficient to handle the high volume of durian exports anticipated in late April and May,” said Narumon.