Thailand gains China’s OK for 10 labs to test durians for BY2

Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat revealed on Tuesday (April 15, 2025,) that following Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s inquiry during the April 8 Cabinet meeting regarding lab testing for “Basic Yellow 2” (BY2) and cadmium (Cd) in fresh durians for export to China, the Department of Agriculture submitted a request to China’s General Administration of Customs (GACC) to approve five new laboratories and reinstate two previously qualified ones.
In response, the Department engaged in negotiations with GACC on April 10. China has since confirmed that its expert committee has reviewed the relevant documents and approved all seven proposed Thai laboratories. These labs are now officially permitted to test BY2 in fruits bound for the Chinese market, effective April 14, 2025.
“With China’s approval, Thailand now has a total of 10 laboratories authorized to conduct BY2 testing. This capacity is expected to be sufficient to handle the high volume of durian exports anticipated in late April and May,” said Narumon.
As of April 14, 2025, the 10 approved BY2 testing laboratories in Thailand are:
Central Laboratory (Thailand) Co., Ltd. – Chachoengsao branch
Central Laboratory (Thailand) Co., Ltd. – Chiang Mai branch
Asia Medical and Agricultural Laboratory and Research Center Public Co., Ltd.
Central Laboratory (Thailand) Co., Ltd. – Songkhla branch
Central Laboratory (Thailand) Co., Ltd. – Main office
Bureau Veritas Certification (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
Central Laboratory (Thailand) Co., Ltd. – Khon Kaen branch
Intertek Testing Services (Thailand) Ltd.
Omic Overseas Merchandise Inspection Co., Ltd.
ALS Laboratory Group (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
BY2 is an organic compound commonly used in dyeing textiles, paper, leather, and paint. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified BY2 as a carcinogen, and China’s Ministry of Health banned it as an inedible substance in 2008.
On January 8, 2025, GACC) mandated that all durian shipments from any exporting country must be accompanied by a laboratory report confirming the absence of BY2. This rule, enforced from January 10, 2025, includes random inspections of every shipment at all Chinese entry points.
The measure was introduced after China’s market regulatory agency found traces of BY2 in Thai durians, raising concerns over food safety. In response, GACC implemented urgent restrictions covering all countries authorized to export durians to China—namely Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Malaysia.
Under the new rule, durians cannot clear customs during the inspection period, which typically takes between 3–7 business days, depending on the readiness and procedures of local Chinese customs offices.