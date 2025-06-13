Commerce Ministry targets alleged nominee ownership in Chanthaburi durian orchard

Chakra Yodmani, the Commerce Ministry's Deputy Permanent Secretary, stated that the Ministry would accelerate investigations to determine whether the Thai shareholding in the company is legitimate or merely a nominee. He emphasised that if any illegal activities are found, strict legal action would be taken.

“The Ministry of Commerce will integrate efforts with relevant agencies to investigate, uncover the facts, and take continuous action against foreign capital groups that violate the law,” he said.

He also warned Thai nationals who allow foreigners to use their names in business operations to cease such actions, stressing that they could face charges for assisting, supporting, or holding shares on behalf of foreigners to bypass or violate the law.

Violations could lead to imprisonment for up to three years, fines ranging from 100,000 to 1 million baht, or both. The court may also order the cancellation of the shareholding. Failure to comply with the court's order could result in a daily fine ranging from 10,000 to 50,000 baht until the violation is rectified.