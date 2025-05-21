Over 46,000 firms to be investigated for nominee practice, substandard goods 

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan on Wednesday (May 21) chaired the fifth meeting of the Committee on Foreign Goods and Business Violations to address illegal foreign business operations and substandard imported goods in Thai markets.

The meeting emphasized stricter measures against substandard imports, nominee business structures, and the illegal sale of foreign goods both online and offline. It also promoted the use of Thai labor and domestic materials while encouraging the private sector to fully leverage Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).

Pichai reported that in the past nine months, authorities under the committee have prosecuted 39,186 cases involving substandard or illegal products, resulting in damages of more than 2.074 billion baht. Additionally, they collected 1.796 billion baht in VAT on imported goods valued under 1,500 baht.

Furthermore, under the Notice and Takedown mechanism, over 10,378 illegal product listings have been removed from online platforms. In the crackdown on nominee businesses, 857 cases were prosecuted, with total damages exceeding 15.288 billion baht.