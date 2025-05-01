Thai Police Raid Chinese Nominee Network Behind THB 2 Billion Luxury Condo Project

Financial investigations uncovered evidence of fund transfers from a Chinese investor company registered in Hong Kong, with over 500 million baht circulating through the companies' accounts.

During raids at three locations across Rayong and Chonburi provinces, authorities seized title deeds for seven land plots, 48 Thai and Chinese bank account books containing 72 million baht, computers, mobile phones, company seals, and various financial documents.

The legal proceedings have been divided into two parts, according to Pol Col Krit Worathat, Superintendent of Sub-Division 4 of the ECD.

The first involves prosecuting company directors and shareholders for violations of the Foreign Business Act B.E. 2542 (1999) and the Land Code Act B.E. 2497 (1954). All suspects have denied the allegations during initial questioning.

The second part targets foreigners who entered Thailand and worked illegally, in violation of royal decrees governing foreign employment. Local police stations will proceed with legal action and deportation for these individuals.

