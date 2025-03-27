21 Chinese, 51 Thais arrested in crackdown on nominee network

Link to Interpol Red Notice Fugitive

The crackdown followed the recent arrest of a Chinese national, identified as Lee, who was wanted on an Interpol red notice for allegedly defrauding fellow Chinese investors of 14 billion baht before fleeing to Thailand.

Investigations revealed that Lee had used the accountancy firm’s services to establish a nominee company, which he then used to mislead other Chinese nationals into believing he could secure them visas and Thai ID cards.

Thai Family Used as Directors for Multiple Firms

Further inquiries showed that a Thai family was registered as the directors of the accountancy firm. The same individuals were also listed as directors for multiple nominee firms catering to Chinese clients.

Chinese Woman Behind the Operation

Authorities discovered that the accountancy firm itself was a nominee company operated by a Chinese woman known as Yian, or “Venus.” She allegedly controlled the firm's operations remotely from China via the WeChat application.

Fake Business Addresses Exposed

The ECSD found that 15 nominee firms registered through the accountancy firm all shared the same address in Bang Sao Thong, Samut Prakan. However, when police inspected the location, they discovered that it consisted of abandoned shophouses with no business activities for years.



