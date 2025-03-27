21 Chinese, 51 Thais arrested in crackdown on nominee network

Major Police Operation Targets Illegal Nominee Firms
The Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECSD) arrested 21 Chinese nationals and 51 Thais on Thursday in a large-scale operation targeting an illegal nominee business network. The simultaneous raids took place in Samut Prakan, where authorities discovered evidence of firms being used as fronts for foreign business operations.
Police officers from ECSD Sub-Division 4 led the raids at two locations: an accountancy firm in Tambon Bang Phli Yai, Bang Phli district, and a house in a housing estate in Tambon Bang Kaew.
During the operation, authorities found clear evidence that 15 Thai companies had been set up through the accountancy firm to act as nominees for Chinese nationals.
This enabled foreigners to conduct businesses reserved for Thai citizens.
Seized items included:
The crackdown followed the recent arrest of a Chinese national, identified as Lee, who was wanted on an Interpol red notice for allegedly defrauding fellow Chinese investors of 14 billion baht before fleeing to Thailand.
Investigations revealed that Lee had used the accountancy firm’s services to establish a nominee company, which he then used to mislead other Chinese nationals into believing he could secure them visas and Thai ID cards.
Further inquiries showed that a Thai family was registered as the directors of the accountancy firm. The same individuals were also listed as directors for multiple nominee firms catering to Chinese clients.
Authorities discovered that the accountancy firm itself was a nominee company operated by a Chinese woman known as Yian, or “Venus.” She allegedly controlled the firm's operations remotely from China via the WeChat application.
The ECSD found that 15 nominee firms registered through the accountancy firm all shared the same address in Bang Sao Thong, Samut Prakan. However, when police inspected the location, they discovered that it consisted of abandoned shophouses with no business activities for years.