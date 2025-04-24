CIB busts illegal crypto ring worth over 14 billion baht

Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), through the Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD), on April 24, 2025, announced the results of Operation Crypto Phantom, targeting an illegal USDT cryptocurrency exchange network.

The network reportedly bypassed licensed digital asset exchanges, with total transactions exceeding 14 billion baht, and links to drug trafficking and call centre scams.

Raids were carried out at eight locations across Bangkok, Chonburi, and Phuket, leading to the arrest of five suspects.