Eight arrested in crackdown on loan sharks across five provinces

The Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECSD) conducted searches in five provinces on Sunday, arresting eight suspects for providing personal loans without authorisation and charging interest rates far above the legal limit.

ECSD officers carried out raids in Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Chonburi, Khon Kaen, and Chiang Mai following complaints from victims of alleged loan sharks.

Chonburi: Gang Leader Arrested

In Chonburi, police arrested an alleged loan shark leader accused of charging an exorbitant 730% annual interest rate. The suspect, identified as Pimphan, 48, reportedly owned and operated the Ploy Siam Fund loan firm. Two of her employees, Anchalee, 29, and Pong, 32, were also taken into custody.