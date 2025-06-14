Thailand tops global agricultural exports with durian and coconut

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) and spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, has reported that Thailand’s agricultural and agro-industrial exports in 2024 totalled US$52.19 billion (THB1.8358 trillion), marking a 5.9% increase from the previous year.

This comprises agricultural products worth US$28.83 billion (THB1.0146 trillion), up 7.5%, and agro-industrial products worth US$23.36 billion (THB821.21 billion), up 4.1%.

Several Thai agricultural and agro-industrial products recorded the highest export values in the world, reinforcing Thailand’s readiness to serve as the “Kitchen of the World”.

The top Thai products ranked first globally by export market share were:

Cassava starch:

Thailand exported cassava starch worth US$1.61 billion, an 8.86% increase year-on-year. This accounted for 57% of the global cassava starch export value of US$ 2.83 billion, even as the overall global market contracted by 2.59%. This highlights Thailand’s strength and competitiveness in this product category.

Durian:

Durian exports totalled US$3.82 billion, down 5.87% from the previous year. However, Thailand retained a 54.2% share of the global durian market, which was valued at US$7.04 billion and expanded by 7.27%. The divergence in trends signals that Thailand must adapt swiftly to maintain its leadership in this growing market.