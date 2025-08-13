FIVB disqualifies two Vietnam players amid gender controversy rumours

While the FIVB confirmed both athletes were “ineligible to compete” under Article 12.2 of its 2023 Disciplinary Regulations, it did not specify whether the decision related to gender, doping, documentation issues, or other causes.

As a result of the ruling, all matches won by Vietnam in which the ineligible players participated were forfeited, and the case has been referred to the FIVB Disciplinary Panel for possible further sanctions.

In its statement, the FIVB said it had investigated concerns that the Vietnam Volleyball Federation (VFV) had fielded ineligible players in the tournament.

The investigation concluded the players indeed failed to meet eligibility requirements under Article 12.2. Based on Article 13.5.2 of the Competition Regulations and Article 14.4 of the Disciplinary Regulations, the FIVB Disciplinary Subcommittee ruled all matches involving the ineligible players as losses and removed the players from the competition. The matter will now be referred to the full Disciplinary Panel to consider additional penalties, potentially extending beyond the current championship. The VFV and the players will be invited to submit written statements.