Vietnam, Thailand strengthen collaboration in drug control

Binh also suggested coordinating to launch joint investigations into cases involving transnational drug crimes and considering the establishment of joint task forces comprising officers from both Vietnam and Thailand to conduct joint investigations, interrogations, and timely sharing of information on transnational drug trafficking rings.

This will ensure effective coordination in extended investigations and the collection of relevant evidence to dismantle entire drug crime networks and organisations, particularly those trafficking and transporting drugs from the Golden Triangle area through Laos, Thailand, and Cambodia into Vietnam and other consumer markets, he stressed.

Pol Lt Gen Phanurat Lukboon, Secretary-General of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board and head of the Thai delegation, appreciated the outcomes of this bilateral meeting and expressed his confidence that following this event, cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand will become increasingly effective, meeting practical needs in effectively responding to the complex developments of the current drug situation.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network