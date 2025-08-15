Winthai clarifies no vested interests in Sa Kaeo border operations

This constitutes correct practice according to rules of engagement and is consistent with international law principles, particularly International Humanitarian Law applicable to methods of warfare and the humane treatment of combatants and civilians during warfare, or Jus in bello.

Past operations in the area of responsibility of the 1st Army Area have therefore focused on seizing and dismantling military structures that clearly encroached into Thailand's sovereign territory, according to legitimate rights.

Regarding the resolution of issues in areas where Cambodian civilians have come to reside, approaches and corrective measures have been formulated, which have currently been submitted to the Royal Thai Army and the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters for consideration and implementation in cooperation with relevant government agencies in the area, including cooperation with international organizations for support and joint observation of operations.

This aims to ensure that resolving problems, which are more complex than relying solely on military measures, results in a comprehensive solution that is acceptable, garners international support, and does not give opponents grounds to distort information on the international stage.

The Royal Thai Army affirms that no agencies under the Royal Thai Army are involved with any interests in border checkpoint entry-exit areas, whether during normal conditions under the responsibility of administrative authorities together with various government agencies or during abnormal conditions such as the present, which are under military oversight.

Furthermore, if there are any questions regarding the operations of agencies under the Royal Thai Army, the Royal Thai Army is ready to cooperate in investigations and provide information with transparency and straightforwardness.