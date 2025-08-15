Winthai clarifies no vested interests in Sa Kaeo border operations

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, Army spokesperson, disclosed regarding the case where online media disseminated information that during the combat period of July 24-28, 2025, in the area of responsibility of the 1st Army Area in Sa Kaeo Province, there was no apparent use of military force and weapons to attack civilian targets such as casinos and commercial buildings suspected of being call centre offices in Poipet, alleging that if destroyed, it would be like breaking rice bowls causing severe damage,
The reports also suggested that the real casino owners likely have Thai partners, and that the reason for no action being taken was because both sides, possibly referring to military officials from the 1st Army Area, may have shared interests with business operators in the area.
The Army spokesperson stated that such information is untrue. During the period of tension between Thailand and Cambodia, the Royal Thai Army assigned each unit under its command to operate according to strategic plans and follow procedures.
Primary combat target areas were designated, such as in the area of the 2nd Army Area, and secondary combat target areas in the area of the 1st Army Area and Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defense Command (CTBDC).
For the use of force or various types of weapons, there are control levels according to the chain of command for prudence and urgency in tactical coordination, as well as maintaining operational readiness when orders are issued.
Since the surrounding operational area is characterized by major urban zones with dense populations from both countries, which differs from the operational area of the 2nd Army Area, the 1st Army Area has therefore designated specific targets that impact Cambodian personnel, military equipment, and military installations located within Thailand's sovereign territory.
This constitutes correct practice according to rules of engagement and is consistent with international law principles, particularly International Humanitarian Law applicable to methods of warfare and the humane treatment of combatants and civilians during warfare, or Jus in bello.
Past operations in the area of responsibility of the 1st Army Area have therefore focused on seizing and dismantling military structures that clearly encroached into Thailand's sovereign territory, according to legitimate rights.
Regarding the resolution of issues in areas where Cambodian civilians have come to reside, approaches and corrective measures have been formulated, which have currently been submitted to the Royal Thai Army and the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters for consideration and implementation in cooperation with relevant government agencies in the area, including cooperation with international organizations for support and joint observation of operations.
This aims to ensure that resolving problems, which are more complex than relying solely on military measures, results in a comprehensive solution that is acceptable, garners international support, and does not give opponents grounds to distort information on the international stage.
The Royal Thai Army affirms that no agencies under the Royal Thai Army are involved with any interests in border checkpoint entry-exit areas, whether during normal conditions under the responsibility of administrative authorities together with various government agencies or during abnormal conditions such as the present, which are under military oversight.
Furthermore, if there are any questions regarding the operations of agencies under the Royal Thai Army, the Royal Thai Army is ready to cooperate in investigations and provide information with transparency and straightforwardness.