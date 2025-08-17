Thai military: Cambodia liable for 3,700 landmines stockpiled

Maj Gen Vithai Laithomya, Spokesperson of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, addressed the distorted information circulated by Cambodian online sources regarding landmines discovered along the Thai-Cambodian border.
He issued the following clarification to ensure an accurate public understanding.
Five Thai soldiers were recently injured by landmines in the border area. Technical verification by the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) confirmed that the mines were newly emplaced PMN-2 anti-personnel landmines, fully armed for use.
The safety devices had been removed, and the mines were expertly concealed. The mines were in new condition, with clear markings.
Upon dismantling, their springs, firing pins, and internal components were found to be new and intact, contradicting Cambodia’s false claims that they were old.
At Phu Makua Hill, two types of PMN-2 anti-personnel landmines were discovered: (1) unused mines with safety pins still intact, proving Cambodian possession of such weapons for future use, constituting a direct violation of the Ottawa Convention; and (2) mines already emplaced in the ground, fully armed, some showing partial initiation marks on the firing pins.
These were retrieved by infantry units and handed over to TMAC for neutralisation and destruction in accordance with international standards.
During the disposal process, detonators and boosters were removed to eliminate risks.
In terms of transparency, Thailand has strictly complied with the Ottawa Convention. The affected areas of Chong Bok and Chong Ahn Ma had previously been cleared of all landmines by TMAC and reported annually to the Convention that no PMN-2 mines were ever found there.
Thailand has never possessed PMN-2 anti-personnel landmines and has destroyed its entire stockpile since 2003, with the last destruction completed in 2019, none of which included PMN-2.
By contrast, Cambodia’s own national report to the Ottawa Convention as of December 31, 2024 explicitly states that it still holds more than 3,700 anti-personnel landmines, including PMN-2, citing retention for training under Article 3 of the Ottawa Convention.
However, the illicit emplacement of PMN-2 anti-personnel landmines inside Thai territory represents a grave breach of the Convention and constitutes an internationally prosecutable violation.
The Royal Thai Armed Forces, through TMAC, stresses that all technical evidence and direct verification confirm beyond doubt that the mines which injured Thai personnel were newly laid PMN-2 anti-personnel landmines clandestinely emplaced by Cambodian forces.
They were not old stockpiles, as falsely claimed. This incident is clear proof of Cambodia’s violation of the Ottawa Convention and an infringement of Thailand’s sovereignty.