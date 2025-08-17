Thai military: Cambodia liable for 3,700 landmines stockpiled

Maj Gen Vithai Laithomya, Spokesperson of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, addressed the distorted information circulated by Cambodian online sources regarding landmines discovered along the Thai-Cambodian border.

He issued the following clarification to ensure an accurate public understanding.

Five Thai soldiers were recently injured by landmines in the border area. Technical verification by the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) confirmed that the mines were newly emplaced PMN-2 anti-personnel landmines, fully armed for use.

The safety devices had been removed, and the mines were expertly concealed. The mines were in new condition, with clear markings.