Thailand Accuses Cambodia of Using Landmines, Vows Full Action

The Thai government has formally accused Cambodia of secretly planting anti-personnel landmines along the border, a move it says is in grave violation of international law and humanitarian principles.

Jirayu Huangsap, the Government Spokesperson, announced that Bangkok is alerting the global community to Cambodia's alleged actions, which contravene the Ottawa Convention on landmines.

He stated that the government is determined to use every possible channel to protect the nation's sovereignty and ensure the safety of its citizens.

To gather support and evidence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is organising a visit for a delegation of diplomats, particularly representatives from countries that are party to the Ottawa Convention.

The group will travel to the provinces of Ubon Ratchathani and Si Sa Ket on Saturday, 16 August 2025.

During their visit, the delegation will be briefed on the work of the Humanitarian Mine Action Unit 2 in the Phu Makheua area. They will also inspect areas of civilian damage, including the village of Ban Nong Mek and Phum Srol Witthaya School, and receive further briefings from officials.

Additionally, the Royal Thai Armed Forces have arranged for an Interim Observer Team (IOT) to visit the border region from 18–20 August 2025.

Jirayu reiterated Thailand's commitment to international law and humanitarian principles, stating that the government is ready to present the facts to the world to demonstrate its dedication to a peaceful and just resolution.

He concluded by affirming that the government will continue to take all necessary measures to protect the country’s sovereignty and the security.

