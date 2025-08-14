Thai Army accuses Cambodia of laying landmines in Thai territory, demands accountability

However, Major General Winthai Suwaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, described Cambodia’s response as a distortion of the facts. He pointed out that Thai forces have encountered PMN-2 landmines on five separate occasions since July 16, 2025, including near the Ta Muen Thom temple. The area had previously been cleared by the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) between 2020 and 2022, with no PMN-2 mines found before.

From July 15 to August 12, 2025, the Thai Army reported discovering 41 newly planted PMN-2 mines in Thai sovereign territory, both at the locations where Thai soldiers were injured and along the border area. This indicated that Cambodia continues to use landmines as a weapon against Thailand.

The Thai Army spokesman further stated that Cambodia’s actions not only violated the ceasefire agreement but also breached the Ottawa Treaty, which bans the use of anti-personnel landmines. He referenced photographic evidence showing Cambodian soldiers holding large quantities of PMN-2 mines near the Ta Muen Thom temple. These actions, he argued, violated international law and humanitarian treaties.

Regarding claims made by Cambodia’s Government Spokesperson about the GBC meeting agreement to prevent military movements beyond designated positions, the Thai Army reiterated that Thai forces have not increased troop numbers and are operating within Thai territory. It was, in fact, Cambodia that had violated the ceasefire agreement by illegally placing landmines in Thailand, causing serious injuries to Thai soldiers.