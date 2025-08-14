Thai Army accuses Cambodia of laying landmines in Thai territory, demands accountability

Royal Thai Army’s Facebook page “RTATrend” on Wednesday posted a video urging the public to share it widely, which showed Cambodian soldiers planting landmines in areas patrolled by Thai forces. The video, dated July 21, 2025, featured a Cambodian soldier in camouflage, wearing a green t-shirt and sandals, burying what appeared to be PMN-2 mines.
In response, Cambodia’s Government Spokesperson, Pen Bona, issued a statement asserting that Cambodia adhered strictly to the Ottawa Treaty and denied the allegations of laying new landmines.
However, Major General Winthai Suwaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, described Cambodia’s response as a distortion of the facts. He pointed out that Thai forces have encountered PMN-2 landmines on five separate occasions since July 16, 2025, including near the Ta Muen Thom temple. The area had previously been cleared by the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) between 2020 and 2022, with no PMN-2 mines found before.
From July 15 to August 12, 2025, the Thai Army reported discovering 41 newly planted PMN-2 mines in Thai sovereign territory, both at the locations where Thai soldiers were injured and along the border area. This indicated that Cambodia continues to use landmines as a weapon against Thailand.
The Thai Army spokesman further stated that Cambodia’s actions not only violated the ceasefire agreement but also breached the Ottawa Treaty, which bans the use of anti-personnel landmines. He referenced photographic evidence showing Cambodian soldiers holding large quantities of PMN-2 mines near the Ta Muen Thom temple. These actions, he argued, violated international law and humanitarian treaties.
Regarding claims made by Cambodia’s Government Spokesperson about the GBC meeting agreement to prevent military movements beyond designated positions, the Thai Army reiterated that Thai forces have not increased troop numbers and are operating within Thai territory. It was, in fact, Cambodia that had violated the ceasefire agreement by illegally placing landmines in Thailand, causing serious injuries to Thai soldiers.
The Thai Army also pointed out the misinformation spread by Cambodia and suggested that if Cambodia genuinely wanted to resolve the landmine issue, it should demonstrate clear cooperation with Thailand’s proposal from the GBC meeting to jointly tackle the landmine problem.
The Thai military also expressed concerns about the credibility and image of Cambodia in the international community, particularly among the members of the Ottawa Treaty, as Cambodia receives substantial international funding for landmine clearance operations. The Thai Army called on the countries supporting Cambodia’s landmine clearance efforts to investigate the misuse of funds, especially as Cambodia continues to use these mines as weapons against Thailand.
Thailand hopes that international donors will thoroughly examine the situation and hold Cambodia accountable for its actions in violating the Ottawa Treaty.