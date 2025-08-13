Thailand to Escalate Landmine Dispute with Cambodia on International Stage

Thailand is set to ramp up diplomatic pressure on Cambodia following a landmine explosion that injured seven Thai rangers on 12th August.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is arranging an emergency briefing for diplomats from more than 50 countries, including key donors to the Ottawa Convention, before taking them to the border for a first-hand look at the situation.

Ras Chaleechan, Assistant Minister to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed on Wednesday that his ministry has lodged a formal protest with Cambodia.

He announced that on Friday, 15th August, diplomatic representatives from nations and organisations involved in the Ottawa Convention will be invited to a special briefing on the incident.

The following day, Saturday, 16th August, the Foreign Minister will lead the delegation to Sisaket province to "ascertain the facts directly from personnel on the ground."

Ras stated that the Minister has been proactively engaging with countries party to the Ottawa Convention ever since the first landmine incident occurred.

He noted that during a meeting of the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC), Thailand had proposed a joint mine-clearing operation, but Cambodia "rejected the offer."

