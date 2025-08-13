Thailand to Escalate Landmine Dispute with Cambodia on International Stage

Thailand is set to ramp up diplomatic pressure on Cambodia following a landmine explosion that injured seven Thai rangers on 12th August.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is arranging an emergency briefing for diplomats from more than 50 countries, including key donors to the Ottawa Convention, before taking them to the border for a first-hand look at the situation.
Ras Chaleechan, Assistant Minister to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed on Wednesday that his ministry has lodged a formal protest with Cambodia.
He announced that on Friday, 15th August, diplomatic representatives from nations and organisations involved in the Ottawa Convention will be invited to a special briefing on the incident.
The following day, Saturday, 16th August, the Foreign Minister will lead the delegation to Sisaket province to "ascertain the facts directly from personnel on the ground."
Ras stated that the Minister has been proactively engaging with countries party to the Ottawa Convention ever since the first landmine incident occurred.
He noted that during a meeting of the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC), Thailand had proposed a joint mine-clearing operation, but Cambodia "rejected the offer."
The Assistant Minister condemned the repeated landmine incidents as a sign of Cambodia’s "insincerity" in resolving the issue.
He stressed that their refusal to cooperate is a serious matter that "contravenes international law, the UN Charter, and violates its obligations under the Ottawa Convention."
Ras added that the incidents not only pose a threat to the lives of Thai soldiers but also violate international humanitarian law.
He concluded by vowing that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will pursue "all diplomatic avenues to their fullest extent" to address the escalating issue.