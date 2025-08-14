Thai Army maintains stronghold along Thai-Cambodian border, ready to respond to any incursion

Jirayu Huangsub, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office and member of the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, provided an update on the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border in the seven provinces from 6:00 pm on August 13 until 7:00 am today.

The Thai Army continues to maintain strong defensive positions across 11 areas in seven provinces, with ongoing deployment of razor wire to protect Thailand’s sovereignty. The army is ready to respond immediately to any breach of Thai territory, no matter how small, said Jirayu.

He added that explosive ordnance disposal units have also detected a continued presence of landmines, which have been illegally placed in Thai sovereign territory by Cambodian forces. This constitutes a violation of the ceasefire agreement and a clear breach of the Ottawa Treaty, which prohibits the use of anti-personnel mines. Such actions are a serious violation of international law, and the Thai government will take the matter up with the Ottawa Treaty Committee to pursue further actions against Cambodia.