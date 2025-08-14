Thai Army maintains stronghold along Thai-Cambodian border, ready to respond to any incursion

Jirayu Huangsub, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office and member of the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand-Cambodia Border Situation, provided an update on the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border in the seven provinces from 6:00 pm on August 13 until 7:00 am today.
The Thai Army continues to maintain strong defensive positions across 11 areas in seven provinces, with ongoing deployment of razor wire to protect Thailand’s sovereignty. The army is ready to respond immediately to any breach of Thai territory, no matter how small, said Jirayu.
He added that explosive ordnance disposal units have also detected a continued presence of landmines, which have been illegally placed in Thai sovereign territory by Cambodian forces. This constitutes a violation of the ceasefire agreement and a clear breach of the Ottawa Treaty, which prohibits the use of anti-personnel mines. Such actions are a serious violation of international law, and the Thai government will take the matter up with the Ottawa Treaty Committee to pursue further actions against Cambodia.
The Thai government is calling on Cambodia to accept the two ceasefire terms that Thailand proposed on August 7, 2025 in Malaysia, which include:
Regarding the return of citizens to their hometowns, the process is proceeding smoothly. In case of any incidents, the government will issue immediate updates through local authorities and the military.
The Thai government has urged the public to verify news through official channels, as false reports have circulated, falsely claiming that evacuation orders have been issued.
“The government confirms that there are no emergencies. Returning citizens can continue with their lives as normal. If any suspicious objects are found, please report them to the authorities immediately,” said Jirayu.