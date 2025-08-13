Thai Army rejects Cambodia\'s denial of new landmines

On the issue of troop movements raised by Cambodia, the Thai Army confirmed that there have been no additional Thai military deployments and that all operations are strictly within Thai territory. Cambodia, however, is accused of violating the ceasefire by secretly planting landmines inside Thailand, causing severe injuries to Thai soldiers and spreading false information.

The spokesperson emphasized that if Cambodia were truly committed to resolving the landmine issue, it would engage constructively with Thailand’s proposals for joint mine-clearing efforts discussed at previous GBC meetings.

He also warned that Cambodia’s false claims regarding landmine deployment could damage its international reputation, particularly among other signatories of the Ottawa Convention. Cambodia receives substantial international funding each year for mine clearance but has allegedly misused these resources for military purposes.

Thailand has called on donor countries supporting Cambodia’s mine-clearing initiatives to investigate these reports, particularly the claims that Cambodia is using landmines as weapons against Thai personnel, an act that undermines both international law and the Ottawa Convention.

