Second Army Area chief says HM closely monitors Thai-Cambodian border situation

Second Army Area commander, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, stated on Thursday that His Majesty the King is closely monitoring the situation at the Thai-Cambodian border.

He explained that His Majesty has expressed concerns about the situation and receives daily updates. The reports are delivered directly to His Majesty through his staff, ensuring continuous oversight of border developments.

Royal Leadership and the Armed Forces

Boonsin emphasised the longstanding role of Thai monarchs as the chief commanders of the nation's armed forces. He highlighted that His Majesty continues this tradition, providing leadership that inspires the Thai military. According to Boonsin, under the King's guidance, Thai troops are prepared to sacrifice their lives in defence of the country.