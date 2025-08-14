Second Army Area chief says HM closely monitors Thai-Cambodian border situation

Second Army Area commander, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, stated on Thursday that His Majesty the King is closely monitoring the situation at the Thai-Cambodian border.
He explained that His Majesty has expressed concerns about the situation and receives daily updates. The reports are delivered directly to His Majesty through his staff, ensuring continuous oversight of border developments.
Boonsin emphasised the longstanding role of Thai monarchs as the chief commanders of the nation's armed forces. He highlighted that His Majesty continues this tradition, providing leadership that inspires the Thai military. According to Boonsin, under the King's guidance, Thai troops are prepared to sacrifice their lives in defence of the country.
During a special lecture at Kasetsart University’s Demonstration School, a student asked Boonsin about his wishes for the future of Thailand. He responded that he would wish for the nation’s prosperity and unity, free from hardship. Boonsin visited the school with Royal Thai Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree to brief the students about the border situation.
Another student inquired about his actions in the event of another invasion. Boonsin confidently replied, "I will do the same as I did against the Cambodian invaders," referring to successful military operations.
At that moment, students shouted 'F-16s,' referring to the fighter jets deployed by the Royal Thai Air Force to strike Cambodian military positions in support of ground operations. Boonsin replied, 'Yes, we'll use F-16s as well.."
Boonsin stressed that his constitutional duty is to defend Thailand’s sovereignty. He pledged to respond swiftly and decisively against any threats, stating, "If I’m still the commander and they invade any area, I won’t strike back and I won’t talk. I have the constitutional duty to defend the sovereignty."
A student also asked Boonsin whether he has ever felt tired. Boonsin replied that he does not allow himself the luxury of feeling tired. "To defend the country, I have no time to fall ill or to quarrel with fellow Thais. I have to do just one thing: drive the enemies from our territories. What would happen if the commander is not strong? So the 'tired' is not in my dictionary," he explained.
Boonsin urged students to use critical thinking when interpreting news reports and to trust only official sources.