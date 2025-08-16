Envoys visit Phu Makua site as Thai military uncovers 46 landmines, weapons from Cambodia

Thailand’s Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, along with diplomats from 33 ASEAN countries and State Parties to the Ottawa Convention, on Saturday visited the Phu Makua operation site in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket province, to observe landmine clearance operations and the recovery of military equipment found in the area.
Officials from the 4th Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, 3rd Army Area, briefed the observers, reporting the successful retrieval and seizure of:
The officials highlighted that despite a ceasefire declaration between the two countries, Thai soldiers continued to carry out inspection operations in Thai territory, regularly discovering Cambodian landmines and military equipment.
The landmines found were mostly buried just beneath the surface, camouflaged with dirt and leaves. Metal detectors were the primary tool used to locate them. The extent of injuries caused by stepping on the mines varied depending on the type of footwear worn by the victims.
The officials also revealed that while some of the recovered weapons appeared aged, they were not antiques but had deteriorated due to poor storage conditions.
One diplomat inquired about the most recent discovery of anti-personnel mines, and was informed that the last discovery was just three days ago at the Phu Makua base. However, the military could not provide information on the origins of the recovered equipment, as it may involve a third-party country.
At the conclusion of the visit, naval officers demonstrated the procedure for safely disarming anti-personnel mines, with an English-language briefing provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure clear understanding.