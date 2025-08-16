Envoys visit Phu Makua site as Thai military uncovers 46 landmines, weapons from Cambodia

The landmines found were mostly buried just beneath the surface, camouflaged with dirt and leaves. Metal detectors were the primary tool used to locate them. The extent of injuries caused by stepping on the mines varied depending on the type of footwear worn by the victims.

The officials also revealed that while some of the recovered weapons appeared aged, they were not antiques but had deteriorated due to poor storage conditions.

One diplomat inquired about the most recent discovery of anti-personnel mines, and was informed that the last discovery was just three days ago at the Phu Makua base. However, the military could not provide information on the origins of the recovered equipment, as it may involve a third-party country.

At the conclusion of the visit, naval officers demonstrated the procedure for safely disarming anti-personnel mines, with an English-language briefing provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure clear understanding.