Suing Cambodian leader for war crimes necessary, says 2nd Army chief

Regarding the receipt of donations from government bodies, private sectors, and the public, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang explained that most donors contact the Second Army Region beforehand, with soldiers at the frontline consulted to ensure the supplies meet specific needs.
The Second Army Region chief commented on recent provocative actions by Cambodian troops against the ASEAN Interim Observer Team (IOT) during a visit to Chong An Ma in Ubon Ratchathani.
He stated that such actions are typical of Cambodian forces, symbolising their protest over contested land. Boonsin affirmed that Thailand considers this area its border and expressed that Cambodia's actions would harm its own reputation, describing them as lacking manners.
When asked about discussions in the Regional Border Committee (RBC) regarding Cambodia’s encroachment at Chong An Ma, he reaffirmed that the matter would continue to be discussed as part of broader border negotiations.
He stressed that Thailand would not allow further Cambodian encroachment in the area, citing the 2000 MOU that prohibits construction near border zones before territorial demarcation is finalised.
Regarding Cambodia’s attempts to justify structures in the contested area as private homes, Boonsin maintained that these were part of long-standing Cambodian encroachments, which Thailand wishes to have removed.
He did not foresee this dispute escalating discussions in the RBC, noting that the meeting would proceed as usual under the framework set by senior military leaders.
As for the issue of unexploded landmines in areas bordering Thailand and Cambodia, Boonsin confirmed that China has offered to mediate, proposing a joint effort to clear the mines.
He added that if Cambodia refuses, Thailand will take the issue to the global stage, highlighting Cambodia’s reluctance to cooperate.
Boonsin also clarified that Thailand does not use landmines, as they are prohibited under the Ottawa Convention, and denied the Cambodian accusations that Thailand is staging a landmine issue.
Regarding the RBC discussions between the First and Second Army Regions, Boonsin noted that they would cover similar points as the border areas are adjacent to each other, with the landmine issue likely to be a key topic of conversation.
"The landmines were planted by Cambodia, and they continue to deny it. Our goal is to bring this matter to international discussions for cooperative clearance by neutral global organisations," he said.
When asked whether the RBC meeting would discuss the opening of the Thai-Cambodian border gates, the Second Army Region chief confirmed that it would not be raised if the situation remains unresolved.
Regarding the current news on barbed wire fences, Boonsin said he agrees with the idea of laying fences along the border, but emphasised that for a proper and peaceful arrangement, both sides must agree.
He noted that if one side builds a fence, the other side dismantles it, and protests arise, it will never be resolved. He suggested that discussions at the government level are necessary to define the agreed border lines before any action is taken.
When asked whether Cambodian forces have been dismantling fences, he confirmed that it is mostly standard procedure for the Thai military to set up barbed wire fences for protection, and no dismantling has occurred.
Asked about the 50:50 likelihood of renewed fighting, the Second Army Region chief stated that the main factor would depend on Cambodia's leadership policy. When further asked if Thailand is ready for a potential conflict, Boonsin affirmed, “If they are ready, we are ready.”
Regarding the possibility of a new conflict arising from Thailand’s potential lawsuit against the Cambodian leader for war crimes and the destruction caused to Thai civilian areas, Boonsin responded:
“It is our right, and I agree with the government's approach to have the Ministry of Foreign Affairs take legal action in accordance with international law. It is essential that this be done.”
When asked if this would make negotiations more difficult, Boonsin pointed out that Cambodia had already filed a case with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding four disputed areas. Therefore, Thailand would file a case on the same matter, as there is clear physical evidence.
When asked whether the military would provide evidence to Provincial Police Region 3 for witness collection and submission to the Attorney General for prosecution of the two Cambodian leaders, Boonsin confirmed, “Yes, and the Second Army Region is ready to support the evidence for legal action against the perpetrators.”
Asked if the Second Army Region would represent the military in pursuing legal action for injured or killed soldiers, Boonsin replied that they would handle the matter within the legal framework, including ensuring the protection of rights during conflicts between the two forces.
Regarding reports that Cambodia is using civilians as human shields, Boonsin stated that, to his knowledge, the Cambodian military is based in villages with dense populations, which may lead them to use local civilians to create situations. He believes the First Army Region already has strategies in place to handle such situations.
For the Second Army Region's area, especially in the Chong An Ma area of Ubon Ratchathani, he reiterated that no Cambodian civilians are allowed to encroach upon Thai territory.