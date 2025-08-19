Suing Cambodian leader for war crimes necessary, says 2nd Army chief

When asked whether the RBC meeting would discuss the opening of the Thai-Cambodian border gates, the Second Army Region chief confirmed that it would not be raised if the situation remains unresolved.

Regarding the current news on barbed wire fences, Boonsin said he agrees with the idea of laying fences along the border, but emphasised that for a proper and peaceful arrangement, both sides must agree.

He noted that if one side builds a fence, the other side dismantles it, and protests arise, it will never be resolved. He suggested that discussions at the government level are necessary to define the agreed border lines before any action is taken.

When asked whether Cambodian forces have been dismantling fences, he confirmed that it is mostly standard procedure for the Thai military to set up barbed wire fences for protection, and no dismantling has occurred.

Asked about the 50:50 likelihood of renewed fighting, the Second Army Region chief stated that the main factor would depend on Cambodia's leadership policy. When further asked if Thailand is ready for a potential conflict, Boonsin affirmed, “If they are ready, we are ready.”

Regarding the possibility of a new conflict arising from Thailand’s potential lawsuit against the Cambodian leader for war crimes and the destruction caused to Thai civilian areas, Boonsin responded:

“It is our right, and I agree with the government's approach to have the Ministry of Foreign Affairs take legal action in accordance with international law. It is essential that this be done.”

When asked if this would make negotiations more difficult, Boonsin pointed out that Cambodia had already filed a case with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding four disputed areas. Therefore, Thailand would file a case on the same matter, as there is clear physical evidence.

When asked whether the military would provide evidence to Provincial Police Region 3 for witness collection and submission to the Attorney General for prosecution of the two Cambodian leaders, Boonsin confirmed, “Yes, and the Second Army Region is ready to support the evidence for legal action against the perpetrators.”

Asked if the Second Army Region would represent the military in pursuing legal action for injured or killed soldiers, Boonsin replied that they would handle the matter within the legal framework, including ensuring the protection of rights during conflicts between the two forces.

Regarding reports that Cambodia is using civilians as human shields, Boonsin stated that, to his knowledge, the Cambodian military is based in villages with dense populations, which may lead them to use local civilians to create situations. He believes the First Army Region already has strategies in place to handle such situations.

For the Second Army Region's area, especially in the Chong An Ma area of Ubon Ratchathani, he reiterated that no Cambodian civilians are allowed to encroach upon Thai territory.