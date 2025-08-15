Body of soldier who shot two civilians in Surin found; Second Army chief cites combat stress as possible factor

Private Ratthapoom Thepsiri of the 1623rd Infantry Company, who shot and injured two civilians in Kap Choeng district, Surin, at around 1 a.m. on August 15 before fleeing into nearby woodland, has been found dead after an almost 10-hour search and siege operation.
At approximately 10:40 a.m., his body was discovered in woodland to the east, about 150 metres from the scene of the shooting. Authorities believe he took his own life during the night. His father was brought to the scene, and forensic examinations are underway.
Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the Second Army Region, admitted that the exact motive is still unknown but said: “In wartime conditions, there is already stress on the battlefield.” He added that recent clashes have undoubtedly affected the mental health of frontline troops.
Following the incident, the Second Army Chief ordered unit commanders to ensure thorough care for their subordinates and instructed medical teams to assess the mental health of all soldiers, particularly those at high risk, to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Investigations revealed that Private Ratthapoom had been stationed at Ta Kwai Temple since June 2025 and only returned to his company on August 3.
Most recently, his mother posted on Facebook: “Neung, where are you? Put down your weapon and surrender, son. It’s not too late, everyone is worried about you,” prompting a wave of public concern and sympathy.