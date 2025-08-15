Body of soldier who shot two civilians in Surin found; Second Army chief cites combat stress as possible factor

Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the Second Army Region, admitted that the exact motive is still unknown but said: “In wartime conditions, there is already stress on the battlefield.” He added that recent clashes have undoubtedly affected the mental health of frontline troops.

Following the incident, the Second Army Chief ordered unit commanders to ensure thorough care for their subordinates and instructed medical teams to assess the mental health of all soldiers, particularly those at high risk, to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Investigations revealed that Private Ratthapoom had been stationed at Ta Kwai Temple since June 2025 and only returned to his company on August 3.

Most recently, his mother posted on Facebook: “Neung, where are you? Put down your weapon and surrender, son. It’s not too late, everyone is worried about you,” prompting a wave of public concern and sympathy.