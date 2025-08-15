Soldier flees Surin camp, shoots civilians in Kap Choeng; two injured

Officers investigating the scene found two injured civilians:

1. Anuwat Singchai, 32, a resident of Ban Khuean Kaeo, sustained a gunshot wound to the right lung. He was seriously injured but conscious, and has since been transferred to Surin Hospital.

2. Wuttana Naprokon, 35, sustained injuries to his left foot from glass fragments. His condition is safe.

Both victims were given first aid before being taken to Kap Choeng Hospital and then transferred as appropriate. They are now out of danger.

The deputy spokesman said police patrol units, together with soldiers from the 1623rd Infantry Company, have inspected the area and interviewed witnesses. Initial findings suggest the soldier may have been the perpetrator, though the motive is still unknown. Search patrols have been deployed in the surrounding area, but the suspect has not yet been located.

The Royal Thai Army urges residents in the area to immediately report any sightings of the suspect to the authorities. Updates will be provided as the situation develops.