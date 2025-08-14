Surin border sees a sharp rise in unexploded ordnance, raising safety concerns

The situation along the Thai-Cambodian border in Surin Province remains a serious concern, with the number of unexploded ordnance (UXO) sites increasing sharply. The Surin Provincial Incident Command Centre and the Surin Provincial Public Relations Office reported on August 13 that the number of shell craters has escalated dramatically from 197 to 451 within less than a month.
A summary of the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team's operations in Surin between July 29 and August 13 highlights the severity of the situation. The data shows an increase of 254 new shell craters, which breaks down as follows:
There are still 19 sites with unexploded ordnance that are pending disposal, causing significant concern among local residents.
On August 13, the EOD team from Surin Police Station, along with relevant authorities, conducted a thorough inspection of several UXO sites in the Takian and Naeng Mud subdistricts of Kap Choeng District, Surin.
The team found five BM-21 bomb craters and two large-calibre artillery shell craters. The explosives were confirmed to be fully functional, though no casualties occurred during the operation, and both the public and officials remained safe.
The rise in UXO sites further confirms that the Thai-Cambodian border in Surin remains a high-risk area that requires close monitoring. Relevant agencies must continue to work diligently to ensure the safety of the public in the region.