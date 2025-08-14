Surin border sees a sharp rise in unexploded ordnance, raising safety concerns

The situation along the Thai-Cambodian border in Surin Province remains a serious concern, with the number of unexploded ordnance (UXO) sites increasing sharply. The Surin Provincial Incident Command Centre and the Surin Provincial Public Relations Office reported on August 13 that the number of shell craters has escalated dramatically from 197 to 451 within less than a month.

A summary of the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team's operations in Surin between July 29 and August 13 highlights the severity of the situation. The data shows an increase of 254 new shell craters, which breaks down as follows:

422 exploded bombs

3 partially exploded bombs

25 unexploded bombs

1 bomb destroyed

There are still 19 sites with unexploded ordnance that are pending disposal, causing significant concern among local residents.