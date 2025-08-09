Phumtham visits Surin to assess border conflict impact, eyes return of evacuees

Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai visited Surin province on Saturday (August 9) with Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa to monitor the Thai–Cambodian border conflict and oversee the implementation of the Rear Area Protection Plan.
Phumtham said the original plan was to travel to Si Sa Ket, but with many evacuees there already returning home, he decided to visit Surin instead, where locals remain concerned about safety. He added that other mission changes also influenced the shift in schedule.
Following Saturday’s inspection, Phumtham said initial assessments of the situation had been completed. On Friday (August 8), the Director-General of the Department of Local Administration was instructed to deploy local government bodies to survey affected areas. Based on current conditions, residents in Surin may be allowed to return home later in the day.
He will also hold a meeting with governors of the four provinces bordering Cambodia to finalise preparations already underway. Phumtham expects that by Sunday (August 10), most evacuees will be able to return, except those whose homes were too badly damaged to be habitable. The government will arrange further assistance for these households.
Regarding financial aid for damaged homes, Phumtham said the government is considering amendments to current regulations to increase compensation beyond standard relief payments. This follows recent adjustments allowing central budget funds to be used for additional support in cases of military or civilian deaths. If confirmed on Saturday, details will be announced.
Phumtham also defended the appointment of former Miss Thailand Panadda “Boom” Wongphudee as a volunteer spokesperson for the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation.
He said Panadda, as a widely followed influencer with an interest in national affairs, was recommended by the armed forces. While she may not possess the same level of military knowledge as defence officials, her role will be supported with information from the armed forces.
He added that with Cambodia’s Defence Ministry spokesperson being a woman, Thailand preferred to have a female counterpart to avoid any perceived disadvantage in public communications.