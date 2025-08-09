Phumtham visits Surin to assess border conflict impact, eyes return of evacuees

Following Saturday’s inspection, Phumtham said initial assessments of the situation had been completed. On Friday (August 8), the Director-General of the Department of Local Administration was instructed to deploy local government bodies to survey affected areas. Based on current conditions, residents in Surin may be allowed to return home later in the day.

He will also hold a meeting with governors of the four provinces bordering Cambodia to finalise preparations already underway. Phumtham expects that by Sunday (August 10), most evacuees will be able to return, except those whose homes were too badly damaged to be habitable. The government will arrange further assistance for these households.

Regarding financial aid for damaged homes, Phumtham said the government is considering amendments to current regulations to increase compensation beyond standard relief payments. This follows recent adjustments allowing central budget funds to be used for additional support in cases of military or civilian deaths. If confirmed on Saturday, details will be announced.