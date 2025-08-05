Surin EOD team investigates BM-21 rocket impact sites on Thai-Cambodian border

On August 4, an EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team from the Surin Provincial Police and officers from the Kap Choeng Police Station conducted an inspection of the areas affected by the recent BM-21 rocket attack on the Thai-Cambodian border in Kap Choeng District, Surin Province. This came after local residents reported unexploded ordnance in the area.

The team surveyed a total of 9 target sites and discovered 10 craters caused by the impact of BM-21 rockets. Additionally, the officers found 2 craters resulting from unexploded artillery shells, with a total of over 100 craters still left to be investigated in Kap Choeng District.

This inspection was carried out to ensure the safety of local residents and ease concerns in the border area. Moving forward, the EOD team will assess the situation and plan the safe disposal of any remaining explosive devices.