EOD team destroys Cambodian BM-21 rocket found on road near civilian area in Sisaket

On August 2, 2025, Thailand’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD-TMAX) conducted a controlled detonation of a BM-21 rocket fired from Cambodia. The rocket had landed in the middle of the Ban Nam Yen–Ban Phue road in Kantharalak District, Sisaket Province, less than 500 metres from the PTT petrol station where another rocket struck on July 24, resulting in eight civilian deaths.
This rocket is believed to be one of the first confirmed impacts within a residential area, prompting officials to cordon off a 1-kilometre radius around the site to ensure public safety before proceeding with the disposal.
Following the detonation, the EOD team conducted a thorough scan of the area to search for any remaining fragments or unexploded ordnance to assess whether further disposal operations would be necessary.
Photo: Thiti Wannamontha
#NationPhoto