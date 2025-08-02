EOD team destroys Cambodian BM-21 rocket found on road near civilian area in Sisaket

SATURDAY, AUGUST 02, 2025

Thai EOD team safely destroys a Cambodian BM-21 rocket found in a residential area of Sisaket, just 500 metres from a fatal strike site that killed eight civilians.

On August 2, 2025, Thailand’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD-TMAX) conducted a controlled detonation of a BM-21 rocket fired from Cambodia. The rocket had landed in the middle of the Ban Nam Yen–Ban Phue road in Kantharalak District, Sisaket Province, less than 500 metres from the PTT petrol station where another rocket struck on July 24, resulting in eight civilian deaths.

This rocket is believed to be one of the first confirmed impacts within a residential area, prompting officials to cordon off a 1-kilometre radius around the site to ensure public safety before proceeding with the disposal.

Following the detonation, the EOD team conducted a thorough scan of the area to search for any remaining fragments or unexploded ordnance to assess whether further disposal operations would be necessary.

Photo: Thiti Wannamontha
