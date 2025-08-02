EOD team destroys Cambodian BM-21 rocket found on road near civilian area in Sisaket

This rocket is believed to be one of the first confirmed impacts within a residential area, prompting officials to cordon off a 1-kilometre radius around the site to ensure public safety before proceeding with the disposal.

Following the detonation, the EOD team conducted a thorough scan of the area to search for any remaining fragments or unexploded ordnance to assess whether further disposal operations would be necessary.

Photo: Thiti Wannamontha

#NationPhoto