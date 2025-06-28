Police seize weapons near protest site; over 200 CCTV cameras, EOD and K-9 teams deployed

Police have confiscated weapons near one of the screening points at Bangkok's Victory Monument, where the Uniting the Power of the Land for the Defence of Thai Sovereignty group is staging a one-day rally.
According to the Metropolitan Police Bureau, officers seized one machete and three box cutters from motorists near Soi Phahonyothin 2 (Saeng Som Building), one of five screening checkpoints surrounding the protest site.
The motorists found carrying the weapons were identified motorbike delivery riders unaffiliated with the protest. Legal action is being pursued.
Authorities are urging the public to avoid carrying any weapons in the area, as surveillance and security measures have been significantly heightened to ensure safety throughout the rally, scheduled to run from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM.
More than 200 CCTV cameras have been activated across the area — a mix of units operated by the Royal Thai Police and Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) — to monitor the large gathering.
Additionally, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams and eight police K-9 units have been deployed to patrol both ground level and the surrounding skywalks, scanning for suspicious objects or threats.
Drone surveillance is also being utilised for aerial monitoring. Police reminded the public that flying drones in the area requires official approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and the Anti-Drone Centre of the Metropolitan Police.
Four ambulances have been stationed at the protest site, ready to provide first aid or emergency transport to nearby hospitals, including Police General Hospital, Phramongkutklao Hospital, and Rajavithi Hospital. Authorities continue to encourage peaceful assembly and close cooperation with law enforcement to ensure public safety.