Police seize weapons near protest site; over 200 CCTV cameras, EOD and K-9 teams deployed

Police have confiscated weapons near one of the screening points at Bangkok's Victory Monument, where the Uniting the Power of the Land for the Defence of Thai Sovereignty group is staging a one-day rally.

According to the Metropolitan Police Bureau, officers seized one machete and three box cutters from motorists near Soi Phahonyothin 2 (Saeng Som Building), one of five screening checkpoints surrounding the protest site.

The motorists found carrying the weapons were identified motorbike delivery riders unaffiliated with the protest. Legal action is being pursued.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid carrying any weapons in the area, as surveillance and security measures have been significantly heightened to ensure safety throughout the rally, scheduled to run from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM.