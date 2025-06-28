Bangkok governor inspects Victory Monument rally site, ensures public safety measures in place

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Saturday visited Victory Monument in Ratchathewi District to inspect safety and public service arrangements in preparation for a major protest led by the Uniting the Power of the Land for the Defence of Thai Sovereignty group.

He was joined by Sobchoke Na Srito, Chief of Ratchathewi District, along with BMA and administrative officers, who reviewed readiness to manage traffic flow, crowd safety, and emergency response.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has deployed municipal officers to assist with traffic control, pedestrian safety, and crowd screening. Public health services are in place, including mobile medical units, ambulances, water supply trucks, and mobile toilets. First aid teams have also been stationed to respond to any emergencies.

A command centre has been set up, integrating CCTV systems from state and private networks, along with drone surveillance to monitor crowd movements and minimise hidden threats in real time.

As of 10:00 AM, the protest group began assembling at Victory Monument, occupying one traffic lane. Following a morning Buddhist ceremony, protest leaders took turns delivering speeches interspersed with live music performances. Police officers were deployed throughout the area, including near the main stage and along skywalks, to maintain order.

A major highlight of the rally is expected after 6:00 PM, with speeches from prominent figures such as Sondhi Limthongkul, Jatuporn Prompan, Panthep Puapongpan, and Phichit Chaimongkol.