Motorists urged to take alternative routes to avoid Victory Monument on Saturday

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has urged motorists to avoid the Victory Monument area on Saturday, June 28, when anti-government protesters will gather to demand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s resignation. The protest is based on allegations of betrayal following a leaked audio clip in which the Prime Minister was heard attempting to appease Cambodian leader Hun Sen instead of taking a firm stance on the Thai-Cambodian border conflict.
Alternative routes for motorists
The police have provided the following alternative routes to help avoid traffic congestion near the protest site:
The rally is expected to cause significant traffic disruptions, and the Metropolitan Police Bureau has committed to securing the area. A total of 1,200 police officers will be deployed to maintain order and manage traffic flow. Police will monitor the situation before, during, and after the rally, with additional security points to screen people and vehicles passing through the area, as well as at nearby BTS stations.
The public is urged to remain vigilant. If anyone notices suspicious objects or behavior, they are advised to immediately call 191 to report it.