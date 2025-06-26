Motorists urged to take alternative routes to avoid Victory Monument on Saturday

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has urged motorists to avoid the Victory Monument area on Saturday, June 28, when anti-government protesters will gather to demand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s resignation. The protest is based on allegations of betrayal following a leaked audio clip in which the Prime Minister was heard attempting to appease Cambodian leader Hun Sen instead of taking a firm stance on the Thai-Cambodian border conflict.

Alternative routes for motorists

The police have provided the following alternative routes to help avoid traffic congestion near the protest site:

Inbound Phaholyothin: