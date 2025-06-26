Motorists urged to take alternative routes to avoid Victory Monument on Saturday

THURSDAY, JUNE 26, 2025

Motorists are urged to avoid Victory Monument on Saturday due to planned protests; alternative routes announced.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has urged motorists to avoid the Victory Monument area on Saturday, June 28, when anti-government protesters will gather to demand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s resignation. The protest is based on allegations of betrayal following a leaked audio clip in which the Prime Minister was heard attempting to appease Cambodian leader Hun Sen instead of taking a firm stance on the Thai-Cambodian border conflict.

Alternative routes for motorists

The police have provided the following alternative routes to help avoid traffic congestion near the protest site:

Inbound Phaholyothin:

  1. Take a turn into Soi Din Daeng 1 and drive towards Din Daeng Road.
  2. Alternatively, make a U-turn in front of the PTT Sanam Pao petrol station to continue outbound on Phaholyothin or head to Soi Phaholyothin 2 or Soi Phaholyothin 5.

Inbound Din Daeng:

  1. Turn left into Ratchaprarop Road (at the Din Daeng Intersection).
  2. Turn left into Soi Ratchavithi 3, then turn right onto Soi Rang Nam.

Outbound Phayathai:

  1. Turn left onto Soi Yothi and continue towards Rama 6 Road.
  2. Turn left onto Soi Yothi, then right onto Soi Ratchavithi 15, and take a left turn at Tuek Chai Intersection.

Outbound Ratchavithi Road:

  • Traffic will be closed from the Tuek Chai Intersection.

Police security measures and public safety

The rally is expected to cause significant traffic disruptions, and the Metropolitan Police Bureau has committed to securing the area. A total of 1,200 police officers will be deployed to maintain order and manage traffic flow. Police will monitor the situation before, during, and after the rally, with additional security points to screen people and vehicles passing through the area, as well as at nearby BTS stations.

Public safety reminder:

The public is urged to remain vigilant. If anyone notices suspicious objects or behavior, they are advised to immediately call 191 to report it.
 

