Thai Sovereignty Defence Group announces major rally at Victory Monument on June 28

The Uniting the Power of the Land for the Defence of Thai Sovereignty group, led by Jatuporn Prompan and over 40 other key members, on Friday held a press conference at the Rattanakosin Hotel in Bangkok to announce the preparations for their upcoming rally at the Victory Monument on June 28.
Jatuporn stated that crowds have already begun arriving for the event, which will commence at 10:00 a.m. The activities will include merit-making ceremonies and speeches. He urged attendees to use public transport to reach the venue.
The group has coordinated with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and police, ensuring the rally is well-prepared, with security guards working alongside law enforcement.
Jatuporn added that there are efforts to block people from attending the rally, urging provincial governors to allow citizens to peacefully participate without interference.
Panthep Puapongpan, a co-leader of the group, explained that the schedule has been adjusted to start with a ceremony to mark the 84th anniversary of the Victory Monument, honouring national heroes. The highlight of the event will be at 6:00 p.m., when attendees will sing the national anthem together. The rally’s focus will be on fostering national unity.
Panthep also addressed donations, confirming that there are sufficient funds for the rally. After expenses, it is expected that over 20 million baht will be donated to 2nd Army Area to support military objectives and strengthen Thailand’s ability to protect its sovereignty.
Nipit Intrasombat, former MP for Phatthalung, called on southern Thailand residents to show their support and unity: “Let’s not be a silent majority of 10,000 people, but the 100 who raise their voices. In 1965, we lost Preah Vihear. Let’s not let our ancestors weep again. Tomorrow is the time to unite and protect our sovereignty.”
He further urged an end to divisive politics, calling this rally a vital moment to safeguard Thailand’s sovereignty.