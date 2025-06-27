Thai Sovereignty Defence Group announces major rally at Victory Monument on June 28

The Uniting the Power of the Land for the Defence of Thai Sovereignty group, led by Jatuporn Prompan and over 40 other key members, on Friday held a press conference at the Rattanakosin Hotel in Bangkok to announce the preparations for their upcoming rally at the Victory Monument on June 28.

Jatuporn stated that crowds have already begun arriving for the event, which will commence at 10:00 a.m. The activities will include merit-making ceremonies and speeches. He urged attendees to use public transport to reach the venue.

The group has coordinated with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and police, ensuring the rally is well-prepared, with security guards working alongside law enforcement.

Jatuporn added that there are efforts to block people from attending the rally, urging provincial governors to allow citizens to peacefully participate without interference.