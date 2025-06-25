Ramathibodi suspends clinics, police advise avoiding Victory Monument

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 25, 2025

Ramathibodi Hospital has announced the suspension of services at its special and premium clinics on Saturday (June 28) from 3pm onwards due to a political protest planned at Victory Monument in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district.

In a public notice addressed to all patients and service users, the hospital stated:

“Due to the political rally, Ramathibodi Hospital will suspend services at the special and premium clinics on Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 3pm onwards.”

For further enquiries, please visit www.rama.mahidol.ac.th.

Police urge motorists to avoid Victory Monument area

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) has issued a traffic advisory for the Victory Monument area, urging the public to avoid key routes between 3pm and 10pm due to potential congestion caused by the demonstration.

The MPB advised motorists to avoid the following key roads and instead use alternative routes:

Inbound Phahon Yothin Road

  • Turn into Soi Din Daeng 1 to reach Din Daeng Road
  • Or make a U-turn in front of the PTT petrol station at Sanam Pao to head outbound or use Phahon Yothin Soi 2 or Soi 5

Inbound Din Daeng Road

  • Turn left onto Ratchaprarop Road at the Din Daeng Triangle
  • Or turn left into Ratchawithi Soi 3 and then right into Soi Rang Nam

Outbound Phaya Thai Road

  • Turn left into Soi Yothi to reach Rama VI Road
  • Or turn left into Soi Yothi, then right into Ratchawithi Soi 15, and left at the Tuek Chai intersection

Outbound Ratchawithi Road

  • Road closure begins from the Tuek Chai intersection onwards

The police have apologised for the inconvenience and encouraged those with queries to contact the Metropolitan Police hotline at 1197.

 

