Ramathibodi suspends clinics, police advise avoiding Victory Monument

In a public notice addressed to all patients and service users, the hospital stated:
“Due to the political rally, Ramathibodi Hospital will suspend services at the special and premium clinics on Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 3pm onwards.”
For further enquiries, please visit www.rama.mahidol.ac.th.
Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) has issued a traffic advisory for the Victory Monument area, urging the public to avoid key routes between 3pm and 10pm due to potential congestion caused by the demonstration.
The MPB advised motorists to avoid the following key roads and instead use alternative routes:
Inbound Phahon Yothin Road
Inbound Din Daeng Road
Outbound Phaya Thai Road
Outbound Ratchawithi Road
The police have apologised for the inconvenience and encouraged those with queries to contact the Metropolitan Police hotline at 1197.