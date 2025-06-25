Cannabis network accuses health minister of political manoeuvring, vows mass protest on July 7

It further accused the minister of bending facts to suit his agenda, using the current political climate to consolidate control over cannabis access by centralising power among hostile ‘experts’ and positioning himself as a defender of medical cannabis to justify bringing the plant back under narcotic laws.

The network also outlined two urgent demands as part of their protest campaign:

1. Amend the June 23 ministerial announcement to reinstate previous principles that allowed public access to cannabis under appropriate regulation. The current draft replaces those principles with a narrow model requiring authorisation by medical professionals, creating a gateway for corruption and undermining access for ordinary citizens.

2. Stop any attempt to relist cannabis as a narcotic. Instead, Somsak should immediately advance the draft Cannabis Act introduced by former Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew of his own party. That draft had already undergone public consultation but has since stalled—despite the government’s term nearing its end.

“These delays and diversions make it clear that Somsak has never truly supported cannabis reform,” the network stated.

The group called on the public to join a mass rally at the Ministry of Public Health on July 7 at 1:00pm to push both demands forward and pledged ongoing action until the Cannabis Act is officially tabled and passed by Parliament.