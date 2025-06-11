Protesters rally against Somsak ahead of medical council’s meeting

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the Public Health Ministry on Wednesday to protest against Minister Somsak Thepsutin, accusing him of attempting to interfere in the Medical Council of Thailand’s upcoming decision regarding disciplinary action against three doctors linked to the Thaksin Shinawatra case.

Led by the Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand (NSPRT) and the Dharma Army, protest leaders included Pichit Chaimongkol, Charnchai Issara Senarak, and Jatuporn Promphan.

Council set to rule on doctors involved in Thaksin hospital stay

The protest took place one day before the medical council’s Thursday meeting, where members are expected to vote on whether to reaffirm a resolution from May 8. That resolution involved issuing a warning to one doctor and suspending the licences of two others over their medical opinions, which led the Corrections Department to approve former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s prolonged stay at the Police General Hospital (PGH) rather than in Bangkok Remand Prison.