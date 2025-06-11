Protesters rally against Somsak ahead of medical council’s meeting

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the Public Health Ministry on Wednesday to protest against Minister Somsak Thepsutin, accusing him of attempting to interfere in the Medical Council of Thailand’s upcoming decision regarding disciplinary action against three doctors linked to the Thaksin Shinawatra case.
Led by the Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand (NSPRT) and the Dharma Army, protest leaders included Pichit Chaimongkol, Charnchai Issara Senarak, and Jatuporn Promphan.
The protest took place one day before the medical council’s Thursday meeting, where members are expected to vote on whether to reaffirm a resolution from May 8. That resolution involved issuing a warning to one doctor and suspending the licences of two others over their medical opinions, which led the Corrections Department to approve former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s prolonged stay at the Police General Hospital (PGH) rather than in Bangkok Remand Prison.
Demonstrators initially rallied in front of the Public Health Permanent Secretary Office—where Somsak’s office is located—before moving to the medical council building. Protest leaders voiced concern that Somsak’s presence at Thursday’s meeting would exert undue pressure on the 70 council members.
“It's already wrong for him to veto the council’s resolution, but now he’s planning to attend the meeting, which shows clear intent to interfere,” Pichit said during the rally.
On May 8, the Medical Council resolved to discipline three doctors whose opinions supported Thaksin’s extended stay outside prison. Somsak, in his role as public health minister, vetoed the decision. To reaffirm the resolution, the council now requires a two-thirds majority in Thursday’s vote.
Banners held by protesters read, “Somsak must be ousted” and “Don’t trade dignity of doctors for a bad politician.”
Pichit called on Somsak to respect the council’s independent process:
“We urge the public health minister to let the Medical Council proceed unimpeded, for the sake of justice and the country. He must not use political power to protect his big boss.”
Charnchai added that Somsak had dismissed the council’s decision by invoking legal technicalities, despite the resolution being based on the doctors' medical assessments—not prison law.
He also warned that he would file a complaint with the National Anti-Corruption Commission in two weeks for alleged abuse of authority.
Jatuporn Promphan encouraged doctors and ministry officials to stand against what he described as political interference, drawing parallels with past resistance during the Yingluck Shinawatra administration.
“If Somsak wants to embarrass himself, let him attend the meeting,” Jatuporn remarked.