Anutin distances Bhumjaithai from cannabis U-turn, rejects casino law as opposition

Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, has dismissed the government’s recent plan to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic—excluding only medical use—as a reversal of Bhumjaithai’s work. He insisted the party had already drafted detailed legislation in line with that very aim during its time in government, but the bill was blocked by coalition partners.
“To claim we left the cannabis issue unresolved is simply not true. We pushed for a proper legal framework back then, but it lacked support,” Anutin said.
Now that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the ruling Pheu Thai Party plan to introduce a new cannabis bill, Anutin says he welcomes it and sees no conflict with Bhumjaithai’s original intention, which was always centred on medical cannabis use.
As Bhumjaithai now transitions into the opposition, Anutin stated the party would perform its duties as expected and would participate fully in scrutinising the 2026 national budget bill, which is currently under committee review.
On the controversial draft legislation for entertainment complex business, which includes the legalisation of casinos, Anutin firmly distanced his party from the proposal:
“We have always been against casinos. When we were in government, we had to compromise. But now, as the opposition, we are free to make our own decisions,” he said.
Anutin emphasised that Bhumjaithai, now unbound by coalition constraints, will take clear stances on such issues without external pressure.