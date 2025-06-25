Anutin distances Bhumjaithai from cannabis U-turn, rejects casino law as opposition

Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, has dismissed the government’s recent plan to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic—excluding only medical use—as a reversal of Bhumjaithai’s work. He insisted the party had already drafted detailed legislation in line with that very aim during its time in government, but the bill was blocked by coalition partners.

“To claim we left the cannabis issue unresolved is simply not true. We pushed for a proper legal framework back then, but it lacked support,” Anutin said.

Now that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and the ruling Pheu Thai Party plan to introduce a new cannabis bill, Anutin says he welcomes it and sees no conflict with Bhumjaithai’s original intention, which was always centred on medical cannabis use.