People’s Party rules out forming government with Anutin as PM

Natthaphong made these comments following the political turmoil sparked by the leaked phone call between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.
He noted that Paetongtarn has lost public confidence, and resignation is not a viable option under the current circumstances. He stated that the only solution is to dissolve the parliament, adding that with the remaining prime ministerial candidates, he believes none can provide a way forward for the country.
He suggested that coalition parties would negotiate with Pheu Thai to secure as many ministerial positions as possible, rather than focusing on the country's issues. Despite this, he acknowledged that the current Pheu Thai government remains united but would operate with a fragile majority, undermining investor confidence.
Natthaphong commented that the opposition might hold a no-confidence debate against the government, and the opposition is ready to fully perform its role as a check on power, pressuring the prime minister to dissolve parliament and return power to the people.
Asked whether the People's Party would form a government with Bhumjaithai Party and nominate Anutin as Prime Minister, he firmly replied, “Not at all. Our prime ministerial candidate list has been clear from the start—we cannot support anyone for the role at this time to resolve the situation.”
On the issue of unity, Natthaphong expressed that it should always be present, but he opposed using the current internal political conflict and the national situation to fuel populist, nationalist sentiments that could call for extra-constitutional actions.
He stated that the prime minister’s visit to Ubon Ratchathani to work with the 2nd Army Region Chief was appropriate and emphasised the importance of maintaining civilian government leadership over the military. He expressed hope that the prime minister would perform her duties well to restore public confidence.
When asked if ongoing protests might lead to actions outside the law, he stated that while people want a change of leadership, there are various ways to achieve it.
“The method we disagree with most is the call for extra-constitutional power leading to a coup,” he said. “If the people truly want a way out, I believe the most appropriate solution is a new election, allowing the people’s voice to decide the country’s future.”
When asked about claims from the government side regarding a "snake in the grass" within the People's Party, Natthaphong clarified that he had previously invited anyone with such claims to reveal names for fairness, so that the concerned parties could respond.
He personally expressed confidence in all his fellow party members and reaffirmed that there is no truth to the allegations.
He further stated that the formation of a government depends on the equation at hand, noting that at present, either the People's Party, Pheu Thai, and Bhumjaithai Party must unite to secure a majority and move forward. Natthaphong emphasised that the People's Party’s stance remains clear: it will not join the government.