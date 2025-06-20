People’s Party rules out forming government with Anutin as PM

Natthaphong commented that the opposition might hold a no-confidence debate against the government, and the opposition is ready to fully perform its role as a check on power, pressuring the prime minister to dissolve parliament and return power to the people.

Asked whether the People's Party would form a government with Bhumjaithai Party and nominate Anutin as Prime Minister, he firmly replied, “Not at all. Our prime ministerial candidate list has been clear from the start—we cannot support anyone for the role at this time to resolve the situation.”

On the issue of unity, Natthaphong expressed that it should always be present, but he opposed using the current internal political conflict and the national situation to fuel populist, nationalist sentiments that could call for extra-constitutional actions.

He stated that the prime minister’s visit to Ubon Ratchathani to work with the 2nd Army Region Chief was appropriate and emphasised the importance of maintaining civilian government leadership over the military. He expressed hope that the prime minister would perform her duties well to restore public confidence.

When asked if ongoing protests might lead to actions outside the law, he stated that while people want a change of leadership, there are various ways to achieve it.

“The method we disagree with most is the call for extra-constitutional power leading to a coup,” he said. “If the people truly want a way out, I believe the most appropriate solution is a new election, allowing the people’s voice to decide the country’s future.”