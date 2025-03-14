Thaksin warns People's Party: New generation, don't annoy people

On the possibility of the Prime Minister surviving the no-confidence debate if the opposition insists on including Thaksin’s name in the no-confidence motion, Thaksin reassured that it’s not an issue. He emphasized that being Prime Minister means understanding that no-confidence debates are part of the process, and while accusations and defamation are common, the inclusion of an outsider's name is the Speaker of the House's authority, not the government's.

Former Prime Minister expressed no objection to being named, as long as it adheres to the House’s rules.

Regarding the opposition’s claim that Thaksin is influencing the Prime Minister, he urged new-generation political parties to focus on constructive and credible actions that serve the people, rather than being bothersome. If they create disturbances, they risk losing public support.

Thaksin also inquired whether the opposition had consulted with the founder of the Future Forward Party on whether to bring up this issue.

Asked about the opposition's proposal for the Prime Minister to bring Thaksin into the House for questioning during the no-confidence debate, Thaksin questioned whether it was even within the rules, stating, “No one does that. Come on, you’re from the new generation, do something that respects the rules.”