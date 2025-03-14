Thaksin warns People's Party: New generation, don't annoy people

Thaksin questioned the reasoning behind this, noting that he is neither an MP nor a minister and expressed confusion over whether it was aimed at discrediting him ahead of the next election. He urged patience, as there are still two years until the election.
When asked whether legal counsel should be involved due to potential oversteps, he responded that he has experienced both highs and lows in politics, feeling indifferent and unimpressed by the situation.
On the possibility of the Prime Minister surviving the no-confidence debate if the opposition insists on including Thaksin’s name in the no-confidence motion, Thaksin reassured that it’s not an issue. He emphasized that being Prime Minister means understanding that no-confidence debates are part of the process, and while accusations and defamation are common, the inclusion of an outsider's name is the Speaker of the House's authority, not the government's.
Former Prime Minister expressed no objection to being named, as long as it adheres to the House’s rules.
Regarding the opposition’s claim that Thaksin is influencing the Prime Minister, he urged new-generation political parties to focus on constructive and credible actions that serve the people, rather than being bothersome. If they create disturbances, they risk losing public support.
Thaksin also inquired whether the opposition had consulted with the founder of the Future Forward Party on whether to bring up this issue.
Asked about the opposition's proposal for the Prime Minister to bring Thaksin into the House for questioning during the no-confidence debate, Thaksin questioned whether it was even within the rules, stating, “No one does that. Come on, you’re from the new generation, do something that respects the rules.”
When asked whether he had offered any advice to the Prime Minister regarding the no-confidence debate, he stated he had not, as the Prime Minister is currently working hard.
On the issue of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) accepting the case concerning collusion in the Senate election, which led to the Senate's call for the removal of Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice, and Yuthana Praedam, Director-General of the DSI, Thaksin commented, "We may have concluded a bit quickly. When anyone submits a case, it is received for consideration, but that doesn't mean it will be right or wrong.
Thaksin explained that the process started when the Election Commission (EC) invited the DSI to join a committee to investigate the Senate issue. As the DSI became part of the committee, complaints were filed, providing significant evidence for their investigation.
He emphasized that the EC initiated the process but did not handle the case themselves, which led the DSI to continue with the investigation. He stressed that the process must follow its course, and no one can interfere.
Thaksin made it clear that this issue is not an attempt to target senators from the Bhumjaithai Party. He confirmed having discussed the matter with Newin Chidchob of the Bhumjaithai Party.
Addressing the perception that the situation softened after news of Newin meeting him at his home, Thaksin explained, "As a coalition party, it's natural for us to have discussions. As an elder in the party, people sometimes visit me for advice, and I provide it, but I have no authority to issue orders."