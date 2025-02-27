People's Party shifts no-confidence strategy, Targets only PM Paetongtarn

Initially planning to censure Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and 10 ministers, the opposition party revised its approach after a leak within its ranks revealed the targeted ministers and allegations to the media.
As a result, PPLE will now focus solely on a no-confidence debate against Paetongtarn in her capacity as Prime Minister.
Sources indicate that concerns over a possible informant within the opposition led to this abrupt change. On February 26, 2025, just hours before the scheduled motion submission, sensitive details were leaked to the press, raising suspicions that the government was tipped off in advance.
Additionally, PPLE’s decision to single out Paetongtarn is seen as a response to the government’s move to shorten the debate period. While the opposition had requested five days, the government reduced it to just two. By focusing on the Prime Minister alone, PPLE aims to maximize its impact during the limited debate time. Party strategists also believe that attempting to censure 10 ministers at once could dilute the discussion, allowing Paetongtarn to avoid direct scrutiny while others respond on her behalf.
PPLE views the government’s actions as prioritizing personal and family interests over national welfare. The opposition hopes that by targeting Paetongtarn, they can push for a House dissolution and trigger new elections.
Although the motion formally targets only the Prime Minister, the opposition has signalled plans to expose alleged irregularities in various ministries. If clear evidence of misconduct emerges, PPLE intends to escalate the matter by filing complaints with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) after the debate, ensuring no wrongdoing goes unchecked.