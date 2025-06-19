Anutin resigns following Bhumjaithai withdrawal from coalition

On Thursday, Anutin tendered his resignation letter to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, stating his intention to step down from all appointed or assigned positions.

The letter read:

“In accordance with the royal command appointing me as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior on September 3, 2024, I hereby submit my resignation from these posts, as well as from all other positions I have been appointed to or assigned, effective from June 19, 2025.”