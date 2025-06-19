Paradorn steps down as deputy House speaker following Bhumjaithai’s pullout

Speaking to reporters at Parliament, Paradorn said he made his decision on Wednesday night and asked the Bhumjaithai spokesman to organise a press conference for him to announce his resignation on Thursday.

Paradorn confirmed that Anutin had discussed his position with him over the past few days, and they agreed that the situation had reached the point where Bhumjaithai must move to the opposition bench.

Paradorn said Anutin noted that there was no regulation prohibiting a deputy House speaker from being an opposition MP, but he decided to step down in line with political etiquette and tradition.

He explained that he was elected deputy House speaker on 11 September last year with support from coalition MPs, or the majority side. Now that Bhumjaithai had shifted from the majority to the minority side, he had to return the post.

“Following political etiquette and with political responsibility to set a good precedent, I decided to resign as the second deputy House speaker and return the mandate to the House to select a suitable new deputy speaker from the majority side,” Paradorn said.

He said he initially planned to resign when Parliament reconvened for its ordinary session, but the political situation prompted him to act sooner.

Paradorn thanked House Speaker Wan Muhammad Noor and First Deputy Speaker Pichet Chuamuangphn for allowing him to work for nine months and eight days under their support. He said he had worked with several agencies of the House under their guidance.

Paradorn also thanked the House secretary-general and permanent officials for their cooperation. He expressed gratitude to all 495 MPs for respecting his position and cooperating with him while he held the deputy speaker post.