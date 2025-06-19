Paradorn steps down as deputy House speaker following Bhumjaithai’s pullout

Bhumjaithai Party MP Paradorn Prissananantakul announced his resignation as deputy House speaker on Thursday morning, hours after his party declared its pullout from the Pheu Thai Party-led coalition.
Paradorn confirmed that he had submitted his resignation as deputy House speaker with immediate effect.
On Wednesday evening, Bhumjaithai announced that its executive board had resolved to withdraw from the coalition government, and all Cabinet members would submit their resignations, effective Thursday.
Paradorn stated that he was elected deputy House speaker with the majority of votes from the House of Representatives. Given the political changes and Bhumjaithai’s decision to leave the coalition, he decided to return the mandate to the House, in accordance with long-standing tradition, for the selection of a new deputy speaker.
He added that he would continue his work as an opposition parliamentarian, alongside Bhumjaithai MPs.
Bhumjaithai’s pullout followed the Pheu Thai Party’s demand for the post of interior minister from Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul, who rejected the condition as unacceptable.
The timing of the pullout announcement appeared to benefit Bhumjaithai, as it came immediately after a damaging audio clip of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was leaked. In the clip, she was heard attempting to please Cambodian strongman Hun Sen by stating that the commander of the Second Army Area was the government’s opponent.
Speaking to reporters at Parliament, Paradorn said he made his decision on Wednesday night and asked the Bhumjaithai spokesman to organise a press conference for him to announce his resignation on Thursday.
Paradorn confirmed that Anutin had discussed his position with him over the past few days, and they agreed that the situation had reached the point where Bhumjaithai must move to the opposition bench.
Paradorn said Anutin noted that there was no regulation prohibiting a deputy House speaker from being an opposition MP, but he decided to step down in line with political etiquette and tradition.
He explained that he was elected deputy House speaker on 11 September last year with support from coalition MPs, or the majority side. Now that Bhumjaithai had shifted from the majority to the minority side, he had to return the post.
“Following political etiquette and with political responsibility to set a good precedent, I decided to resign as the second deputy House speaker and return the mandate to the House to select a suitable new deputy speaker from the majority side,” Paradorn said.
He said he initially planned to resign when Parliament reconvened for its ordinary session, but the political situation prompted him to act sooner.
Paradorn thanked House Speaker Wan Muhammad Noor and First Deputy Speaker Pichet Chuamuangphn for allowing him to work for nine months and eight days under their support. He said he had worked with several agencies of the House under their guidance.
Paradorn also thanked the House secretary-general and permanent officials for their cooperation. He expressed gratitude to all 495 MPs for respecting his position and cooperating with him while he held the deputy speaker post.