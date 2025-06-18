Bhumjaithai party announces withdrawal from government coalition

According to the statement on Wednesday, the party pointed out that the phone conversation between Paetongtarn and Hun Sen had impacted Thailand’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, national interests, and the Thai military, as the public is already aware.
The Bhumjaithai Party stated that its executive committee had convened to discuss the matter and resolved to withdraw from the government coalition.
"The ministers from the Bhumjaithai Party have submitted their resignation letters to the Prime Minister, effective from June 19, 2025," the statement said.
The party also called on the Prime Minister to take responsibility for compromising Thailand's honour, national dignity, the people, and the military.
The Bhumjaithai Party affirmed its readiness to work with the Thai people, support the military, and assist officials in preserving Thailand's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests in every possible way.