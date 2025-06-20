Anutin rules out forming rival government, respects Pheu Thai leadership

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul spoke to the media for the first time on Friday (June 20) following his party’s official withdrawal from the government, affirming that Bhumjaithai has no intention of forming a coalition government and is preparing to assume its new role as a constructive opposition.

“Rumours are just rumours. We’ve stepped away, and we stand on our own. We’ll do our job to the best of our ability. There’s no plan to compete in forming another government,” Anutin said.