Anutin rules out forming rival government, respects Pheu Thai leadership

Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul spoke to the media for the first time on Friday (June 20) following his party’s official withdrawal from the government, affirming that Bhumjaithai has no intention of forming a coalition government and is preparing to assume its new role as a constructive opposition.
“Rumours are just rumours. We’ve stepped away, and we stand on our own. We’ll do our job to the best of our ability. There’s no plan to compete in forming another government,” Anutin said.
He reiterated the party’s commitment to fulfilling its opposition role, stating that it is currently exploring effective and constructive ways to scrutinise the government in a manner that benefits the public.
When asked about the political tensions surrounding a mass protest planned for June 28, Anutin expressed hope for peace and stability.
“I want the country to remain calm and move forward. No matter which side one is on, national peace is the most important thing right now,” he said.
Anutin added that Bhumjaithai would not engage in disruptive politics and would conduct itself in Parliament with maturity and a focus on the public interest. He also signalled that the party is ready to take on its new role as a strong and responsible opposition, committed to holding the government accountable and honouring the trust placed in it by voters.